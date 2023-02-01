Mark Schmidt has said it time and again: Momentum is fleeting. You can’t necessarily carry one big performance into the next.
This time, however, that feels different.
On Saturday, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team pulled off the improbable, answering an ugly two-game slide by knocking off the league’s first-place team in one of the Atlantic 10’s most hostile road environments.
At the very least, Schmidt acknowledged, this validated the efforts of his young Bonnies, who’d had a couple of close calls, but had yet to secure a true road win this season. It also provided a jolt of confidence to a team whose talent has been apparent, but whose difficulty responding to adversity and closing games out was well-documented.
Those are tangible items that Bona will look to bring into the second of consecutive road games in Virginia’s capital: tonight’s rematch with Richmond (7 o’clock, ESPN+-live stream, WPIG-FM) inside the Robins Center. And they come at a critical juncture, as the calendar flips to February and Bona begins the second half of conference play.
“Our young team, you learn how to win, and if you pull one out, then you realize, ‘alright, this is how you do it,’” Schmidt said of this monumental 61-58 triumph over VCU, his team’s biggest of the winter. “Sometimes it’s the Doubting Thomas. Until they see it, until they accomplish it, it’s hard …
“Hopefully us getting over (the hump) and getting that first win helps us. It’s definitely not gonna hurt us. It’s gonna give our guys a little bit more confidence playing on the road; if you continue to play on the road and you continue to lose, it’s hard to gain confidence.”
BONA (11-11, 5-4) now sits in a much more advantageous position, tied with Fordham for fifth in the league standings after Tuesday’s results. And this time, it’ll meet a team that’s trending in the opposite direction.
Indeed, its 71-63 loss in the Reilly Center on Jan. 14 began a bit of a skid for Richmond (11-11, 4-5), which has now lost four of five, including three in a row by deficits of 12 (at home to VCU), nine (at UMass) and, most recently, 26 (86-60) in a blowout loss at Dayton. Now back home, the Spiders figure to be desperate. But that’s merely of secondary concern to the fact that Richmond has mostly played well at Robins this year, forging a mark of 9-2, and still has one of the best players in the conference in senior forward Tyler Burton.
“They’ve had a tough stretch, but they’ve played really good teams,” Schmidt said of the Spiders, who are among a horde of 4-5 squads in the standings. “We expect their best; we’d expect their best if they were on a three-game winning streak.
“We gotta play as well as we did in the second half against VCU (when Bona outscored the Rams, 43-35) if we’re gonna have a chance. Like every team in this league, they play much better at home, they shoot the ball better at home, so we gotta play that much better than we did at our place if we expect to compete.”
YES, A VCU-like second half would go a long way. But so would a second stanza similar to the one it had against Richmond.
In that one, Bona outscored the Spiders 48-34 over the final 20 minutes to erase a 29-23 halftime deficit and move to 3-2 in league play. Guards Moses Flowers and Daryl Banks III both finished with 20 points while Kyrell Luc had 17. The Bonnies’ 48 points remain the second-most they’ve scored in a half this season, just shy of the 50 they had in the second half against Southern Indiana.
IN GAME 1, Bona executed at both ends in the second half, shooting 48 percent from the field, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range, while doing a solid job of containing Burton, who finished with 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting. For the season, he ranks No. 2 in the A-10 in scoring (19.0 points) and No. 6 in rebounding (7.6 per game). But its biggest takeaway? A team that had never seen Richmond’s style has played against it once, in a win, and now has some familiarity to bring into the road rematch.
“With the young team that we have, the first time we played Richmond, it’s hard to really simulate what they do,” Schmidt noted. “Their whole Princeton offense, the speed of it. So it’s a positive that we’ve been through it one time, so the kids know. But that’s not going to have any bearing on this game (tonight).
“It’s just being able to play against them one time and our guys seeing it up close and personal. That helps, but I would assume Richmond is gonna play much better at home, make more shots.”
Rather than a three-game losing streak, the Bonnies are now armed with conviction in what suddenly looks like a much more winnable road game than it did just four days ago … this ahead of their biggest home game of the year, on Saturday vs. Dayton. They fared well in their decision to move Flowers into the starting lineup over Barry Evans, though Schmidt wouldn’t commit to making that same move on Wednesday (“you’ll have to show up tomorrow to find out,” he said with a laugh).
But it’s up to them to build on it from here.
“It gives them confidence that if they play the game the right way, give really good effort, they execute, good things can happen,” Schmidt added of Saturday’s triumph. We put ourselves in a position and we made the plays at the end.
“(But) that momentum is only fleeting, it’s gonna last the first possession of the Richmond game. But it’s a good teaching point that if we play hard consistently, if we execute, we have a chance to win.”