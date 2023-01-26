ST. BONAVENTURE — In the first half, it seemed this would be another piece on St. Bonaventure’s basketball team’s continued success on their home court.

The Bonnies led Fordham 30-28 at intermission, playing great defense before a crowd of 3,854 Wednesday night at the Reilly Center anticipating an improvement to 10-1 on the Bob Lanier Court, 5-0 in Atlantic 10 games.

Unfortunately, nobody told Fordham, the conference’s most improved team.

When it was over, the Rams owned a 79-68 victory, scoring 51 points in the second half, tallying 19 more than Bona in the first 16 minutes after intermission to take a game-high 17-point lead.

It was the most points — by 10 — Bona has surrendered at home this season.

The win improved Fordham to 16-4, 4-3 in the A-10 while the Bonnies dropped to 10-11, 4-4.

SO HOW DID this happen to one of the conference’s bottom feeders after decades of ineptitude?

Last season, Fordham hired Kyle Neptune as head coach and the Rams registered a 14-game improvement, going 16-16. But when the season ended and his mentor, Jay Wright, retired as Villanova coach, Neptune took the step up.

That left Keith Urgo, his top aide with the Rams after 10 years as an assistant at Penn State, to take over at Fordham.

URGO merely accelerated the improvement.

In explaining it, he said, “We have a little more experience and we’ve got some guys who have bought into the name on the front of the jersey — Fordham — and aren’t worried about the name on the back.

“As a result they’re all trying to do something that’s never been done and we had some upperclassmen coming back. We haven’t had to change the culture and, thus, we’ve had leadership from the locker room instead of like last year where we had to lead from the top down. Now it’s coming from within and they really feel connected.”

BUT COMING into the RC, one of the A-10’s most notorious pits, Fordham knew winning there is a tall order.

And while Urgo never came into the Reilly Center while at Penn State, he did so in last year’s defeat, and knows more than most conference coaches about St. Bonaventure as his father-in-law is an alum, as is the best-man in his wedding’s father.

Urgo is also familiar with SBU coach Mark Schmidt.

“He’s one of the best coaches in the country, bar none, in my opinion,” he said. “He’s built a fantastic program here and you have to be very good, very smart and very disciplined to beat his teams.

“He’s built a tremendous program and you have to be so solid when you come in here because you know his teams are going to be so smart and disciplined.”

SO WHAT turned the game around in the second half.

“(Center Chad) Venning got in some foul trouble and as a result we were able to pound the ball inside,” Urgo said. “They were very aggressive in the first half and it hurt us a lot … we were struggling. But in the second half, we were able to get the ball closer to the rim and we got to the free throw line and got some easy buckets. Our guys just played a little more disciplined and a little more physical.”

After the game, the celebration in the Fordham locker room was palpable.

“Honestly, anywhere in the Atlantic 10, even at Rose Hill (Fordham’s home court), it’s hard to get wins in this league,” said Urgo, who already has the Rams within two wins of Fordham’s highest win total (18) since joining the A-10 in 1995, with 11 still remaining. “The coaching is tremendous, the players are high-level, especially now with the transfers, the players are so good, the scouting is so good, so any time you can get a win, especially on the road, you just feel really connected. Especially in a hostile environment like here.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of fans travel to Olean. As a result, it was just us and our program and you just feel a little more together and connected and when you’re in the locker room and the joy you have when you win is always fantastic because these kids work so hard. And when you do it in a place like this and know it was just us in here alone in front of screaming, yelling fans it’s even more special.”

