ST. BONAVENTURE – Senior I'yanna Lops' double-double was not enough as the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team fell to Bowling Green, 77-61, on opening night in the Reilly Center.

Lops tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a trio of blocks. Nikki Oppenheimer dropped a career-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc while Tianna Johnson chipped in 12 points and five assists.

The Falcons forced 29 Bona turnovers en route to the victory on Monday night.

A quick 5-0 spurt thanks to Oppenheimer and Taylor Napper pulled the hosts within five, 55-50, with 8:41 showing on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Bowling Green would not let the Bonnies get any closer as the visitor's lead grew to as many as 18 in the final period.

The Bonnies and the Falcons found themselves in a first half battle.

An Oppenheimer 3-pointer brought Bona's within two, 30-28, midway through the second quarter, but the Falcons immediately answered with a layup on the other end to push their lead back to four.

With time winding down in the opening quarter, freshman Breauna Ware drove the length of the court, banking home the contested basket, tying the game at 17-17.

The Bonnies will remain for a game against East Tennessee State on Friday at the Reilly Center. Tip is slated for p.m.

GAME NOTES

The Falcons won the battle of the boards, out-rebounding the Bonnies, 38-34, while SBU outscored BGSU, 14-11, in second chance points.

The Bonnies finished the contest shooting 22-for-49 (44.9 percent) from the floor and were 8-for-20 (40.0 percent) from three-point range.

Bona's held Bowling Green to 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) from distance after the Falcons shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc last season.