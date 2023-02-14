The St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse team hasn’t seen the last of its initial recruiting class, the one that started the program from scratch and built a contending team over four years in the MAAC.
No, while the majority of that Class of 2022 moved on to post-collegiate pursuits — including a few in the National Lacrosse League now — three remain with the program as fifth-year graduate students, co-captains Sean Westley, Austin Blumbergs and Zach Belter, who are tasked with guiding the team through a transition in its first year in the Atlantic 10, which started men’s lacrosse championships this year. All three were selected in the NLL Draft last fall, but retained their eligibility to play a fifth year before having the ability to turn pro.
“They’re our captains and they provide an incredible amount of leadership on all sides of the ball: an O guy, a kind of two-way guy and defensive guy,” Bona coach Randy Mearns said last week in a preseason media availability. “They’re great examples of just work ethic, of believing in their dream and continuing to put everything into it every day of their lives while they’re going through the journey.
“When you kind of look at the guys in behind it, the senior class this year and then the junior class and the freshmen class and the sophomore class, there’s a good 85%, 90% of our roster that are trying to follow in their footsteps.”
BONA HAD six players in total selected in the 2022 NLL Draft. Goalie Brett Dobson and midfielder Brett Beetow made the Georgia Swarm’s roster. Mearns sees Bonnies making the next level — such as the NLL or Premier League Lacrosse — as a big recruiting benefit. In 19 years coaching Canisius, he had 22 players go pro from the Griffins.
“All these guys have dreams,” he said. “The sport of lacrosse, as much as it’s grown and you’ve got the NLL and the PLL and there’s this Olympic push that’ll hopefully happen here in the next year and a half to get into the LA Olympics, which’ll be a game changer, all the stuff that’s on TV, ESPN, linear (TV), ACC Network, the whole gamut, I still feel like lacrosse is at its infancy of growth.
“They weren’t the only ones who had the same kind of dream ... to see if they can work their tails off, continue to improve every day so they can get the opportunity to play professionally. Then the strategy is every year, if we can always have six or seven guys, or four guys or five guys, from our roster at St. Bonaventure getting drafted to play a that next extreme level, then that means we’re really talented and we’re really good here at St. Bonaventure. That was kind of the first wave of it, these were that first original class.”
MEARNS SEES younger Bonnies, including Kyle Pepper, Drew Kenney, Jake Rosa and Conor Murphy attempting to follow in that initial class’ footsteps.
“You look at our freshmen, the entire freshmen class is trying to play in the NLL or PLL,” he said. “Now they have a pathway, they can understand here at St. Bonaventure, there’s a pathway to get them to that dream. And then as you kind of move it all forward, who knows what’s going to happen five, six, 10 years down the road, we’re probably going to have 15-20 guys playing in the NLL and everywhere that they play, like Brett Dobson, he’s the starting goalie in Georgia, as the game continues to grow, ‘Where is he from?’ He’s from St. Bonaventure. It’s another thing to continue to put St. Bonaventure on the map.”
DOBSON, who Mearns said could have a “20-year career” professionally, leaves behind perhaps the biggest question mark for the Bonnies, having logged the majority of minutes in goal for years. Bona has four goalies on its 2023 roster including two new arrivals from the transfer portal; freshman Cristofero Cucciuffo got the start in the season opener, making 11 saves in a 14-11 loss to Bellarmine.
“Can they continue to improve and steal us games and make the saves they’re supposed to make and clear the ball?” Mearns said of the questions facing his goalies. “Not that they’re young and everybody’s a freshman, but from a Division I standpoint, Brett Dobson logged all the minutes sophomore year through the senior year. So hopefully they were able to continue to learn through osmosis and all the reps that we get in practice. Now the challenge is who’s going to be that guy that’s going to lead us into the A-10 conference season, and they’re all going to get tested. I would say the last two weeks of practice, they’re all coming along, they’re all really coming along. That’s exciting news for us.”
(Sam Wilson, a Times Herald sports writer and Salamanca Press sports editor, may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)