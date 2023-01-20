ST. BONAVENTURE — The message was delivered after a 73-39 loss at Davidson College last Saturday.

Jesse Fleming’s six-plus-season career as St. Bonaventure’s women’s basketball coach was over, his place taken, on an interim basis, by assistant Erica Morrow.

Only the timing was a surprise.

Rarely, if ever, has a Bona coach been fired in-season.

But Fleming’s record provided ample fodder. This season, his Bonnies were 3-17, 0-5 in the Atlantic 10, the last two conference losses by over 30 points. His career mark was 53-135 overall, 25-77 in the A10. Last season was his best, 12-16.

Those numbers hardly evoke longevity.

Still, St. Bonaventure athletic director Joe Manhertz wrestled with making the change.

“It’s never an easy decision,” he said during a Wednesday media Zoom call. “I just thought it was time. We thank Jesse for what he’s done and what he’s meant to the program … he’s a Bonnie and will always have a home with us.”

Bonnie indeed.

FLEMING IS an alum who was student manager for the women’s squad and worked his way up to an assistant’s job and eventually to Jim Crowley’s top aide.

His firing was tough, from a personal standpoint, because I liked him. A high-character person, he was friendly, accessible and forthcoming even after the worst of losses. He understood my job and never ducked a question.

But as the defeats mounted and the crowds dwindled, it was hard to justify columns on a team that nobody was talking about.

My hope for him this season was that he would pull a “Crowley.”

Jim went six seasons without a winning record — 13-15 was tops his second year — and he often joked, “The only reason I wasn’t fired was that nobody seemed to care and my players stayed out of trouble and were strong academically.”

In Season 7, Crowley started a glittering 10-year run with only one losing campaign, two trips to the NCAAs, one of them an advance to the Sweet 16, plus four appearances in the WNIT.

FOR FLEMING, his seventh season went the other way.

“It was just time, it was weighing on Jesse and it was weighing on the kids,” Manhertz said. “We could sense Jesse’s frustration and the girls’ frustration and it was just time for a clean break.

“It was time to give the girls something new and something fresh.These women are going to learn from this and it’s going to help them in anything they do. You take this and you can deal with adversity that comes in life.”

The second-year AD admitted that Morrow, who has had coaching experience overseas, will (“absolutely”) be a candidate for the full-time job.

“I told Erica,” Manhertz said, “‘focus on academics, bring new energy and have fun playing basketball. Every day’s a job interview. Go get it. Go out and shock the world.’ If she does, great, it makes this easy for me.

“I’m excited about their future and I think Erica is bringing something that Jesse wasn’t … we’ll see how they do.”

That seemed to verify, in Fleming’s case, there are excellent assistants who just aren’t cut out to be head coaches.

AND WHILE Morrow is in the mix, Bona’s search for Fleming’s successor has already begun.

“The landscape is so different now,” Manhertz said. “The timetable is we’ll take as much time as we need to find the right person. I’ve got a long list that I’m trying to make into a short list of candidates, but I also want to be respectful of the current staff to prove themselves as well.”

He concluded, “I want to hire someone that fits, someone who wants to be here and can help us grow. Ideally, we’d like to have someone named by the end of the season, but if we do tap a head coach and an assistant from somewhere, they’re gonna want to finish out where they are.

“We’re looking at everybody and we’ll hire the right person. But we won’t do a traditional organized search … we’ll have six candidates, then bring three to campus. It’ll be a lot of me going and meeting the candidates, traveling to where they are, and talking.”

