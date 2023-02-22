The last time the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was in this kind of spot came in 2015.

Coincidentally, that was also the last time it won at Belk Arena with a crowd.

That year, Bona, also an inconsistent group with a host of new players, dropped four out of five games in mid-February to dip below .500 (7-8) in conference play. Those Bonnies, however, finished strong, winning their final three regular-season contests, all against lower-ranked foes, to get to 10 league victories and grab the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and then won a game in Brooklyn before giving No. 2 Dayton everything it could handle in the quarterfinals.

Eight years later, the circumstances are largely the same.

BONA, now on a rare four-game slide, sits 7-8 in the A-10 (13-15 overall) with three contests remaining, all against teams toward the back of the league standings. If it can collect itself the way it did in 2015, it would still manage to extend its conference-best streak of 10-plus-win campaigns, be in position for a No. 6 or 7 seed and change the narrative heading into Brooklyn. And its first opportunity to do so comes tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, NBC Digital-live stream) when Bona meets Davidson at Belk Arena.

This is a Bona team that’s proven it’s good enough to beat the two best squads in the conference (VCU and Dayton) and erratic enough to immediately follow it with a mostly unsightly four-game losing streak.

With a mere 10 days left in the season, it’s probably fair to say that this is merely who they are. Still, there’s time to finish on a high note, and that’s where its focus lies entering the stretch run.

“The message is just turn the page,” said coach Mark Schmidt, shortly before his group boarded a plane for suburban Charlotte, N.C. “Learn from the last game (a crushing 83-81 home overtime loss to George Washington) and play your best basketball against Davidson …

“Prepare as well as we can and play our best basketball in the next three games, try to get some momentum going into the Atlantic 10 Tournament. That’s the goal.”

TONIGHT, Bona will see a team similar to itself — a typical A-10 power that happens to be enduring a bit of a down year.

Davidson also entered 2022-23 in transition, having lost star players Luka Brajkovic (the reigning A-10 Player of the Year) and Hyunjung Lee to graduation and legendary coach Bob McKillop to retirement. And it, too, has struggled some, sitting an un-Davidson-like 12th in the league standings (12-14, 5-9) and forging a 3-8 mark over its last 11 games.

Still, the Wildcats, behind veteran standouts Foster Loyer and Sam Mennenga, have been right there, dropping five of those contests by two possessions or fewer, including to top teams Saint Louis (74-70), VCU (61-59) and Fordham (73-71) — all at home. They’re also a group with whom the Bonnies, even in their best years, have had trouble.

Yes, Bona did pick up an all-important sweep in 2020-21 to pad its NCAA Tournament resume. Davidson, though, has won five of seven and eight of the last 11 in the series, including last year’s 81-76 triumph in the Reilly Center, when the Wildcats were led not by Brajkovic or Lee, but by Loyer, the tough, all-league guard who went for 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

DAVIDSON’S hallmark, of course, has been its motion offense and prolific 3-point shooting, particularly, it had always seemed, against Bona. Indeed, the Wildcats made those 14 and 15 3-pointer nights against Schmidt’s teams the norm, all the way up through last winter, when they went 12-of-28 from deep. This year, however, Davidson’s primary strength has become a bit of a weakness, as it ranks 11th in the conference in both 3-point percentage (.329) and 3s per game (6.7).

Still, this is a team that plays the same way under first-year coach Matt McKillop, Bob’s son, and remains dangerous with Loyer (15 points, 5 assists) at the point, Desmond Watson (10 point) and Grant Huffman (9) on the wings and the hulking Mennenga (15 points, 7 rebounds) inside. It’s also coming off a dramatic win, when Mennenga, who was fouled on an offensive rebound, made a free throw with one second remaining to give the Wildcats a 76-75 victory over Saint Joe’s last Saturday.

And Bona knows: A desperate, snake-bitten foe at home is no easy task.

“They’re not shooting the ball well at times,” Schmidt acknowledged, “and that’s been their strength, and it’s probably why they’ve struggled a little bit. But they’re fundamentally sound, highly skilled, they’ve got a big kid (6-foot-10 Buffalo transfer David Skogman) inside …

“They’ve lost some guys, so every year’s not gonna be a perfect year, but they’re running the same stuff. They’ve got smart guys, high IQ players, and when they’re shooting the ball well, they’re extremely hard to beat.”

For the Bonnies, tied for ninth with Joe’s in the standings, tonight figures to be crucial: Win and remain part of the pack in that 5-9 range or lose and begin to seriously run the risk of falling into that 10-15 Tuesday night play-in territory.

The hope now is to build upon the late rally they made against GW, when they erased an 18-point deficit with nine minutes remaining in regulation and had a late four-point lead in OT before falling short … and to scratch out another road win.

“When we shoot the ball well — we outscored them by 18 points in eight minutes,” Schmidt said of the Colonials contest. “So when we’re shooting the ball well, it helps, but we just gotta continue to improve and get better. And hopefully we can go on a little bit of a run as the season ends, and we can go into the A-10 Tournament feeling good about ourselves and hopefully make a run.”