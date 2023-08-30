OLEAN — There were indications everywhere of what this gathering was really about.
Bob Lanier, the St. Bonaventure basketball legend who died in the spring of 2022 after having previously battled bladder cancer, was posthumously honored with the Jim Satalin Inspiration Award for his longtime contributions to that very cause.
Sr. Margaret Carney, the former St. Bonaventure University president and a cancer survivor, provided the invocation. Pete Gillen, the former high-major Division I basketball coach and keynote speaker, noted how his mother passed from colon cancer at 72 and his wife has since recovered from a breast cancer diagnosis.
So, no, there was no mistaking the purpose of this third Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic held at Bartlett Country Club — and facilitated by Bona hoops coach Mark Schmidt and co-hosted by each of the Big Four programs — on Monday night.
And Gillen underscored that motivation in his address.
“Cancer touches everybody here in this room, sadly, at one time,” the former Xavier, Providence and Virginia coach said. “Hopefully not, but truthfully, at some point in your life, it’s gonna touch you. How? Well, it might be a family member, a co-worker, a neighbor, a friend, a former teammate; somebody’s gonna have a serious case of cancer.
“So we can’t have enough help and support, financial help; whatever you can do to help fight cancer, it’s so important. We need help, we need money, it never stops. It’s a constant battle; it’s a terrible disease and we need help.”
GILLEN RELATED how the American Cancer Society has invested over $5 billion into cancer research since 1946.
That — and the Hope Lodge in Rochester, which houses cancer patients and their families for free — is where the proceeds from Monday’s tournament are headed. And there seems a good chance that between 37 foursomes at $2,000 apiece, extra dinner tickets, corporate sponsorships and the online auction, the event will succeed in its goal of topping the $50,000 it raised last summer.
And this, more than anything else, was what the 716 Golf Classic was about.
BUT IT was also about bringing old friends — familiar faces and notable names — back together. And, boy, was that head table notable, a group that consisted of perhaps the Mount Rushmore of Bona basketball coaches: Schmidt, Satalin, Jim Baron and Larry Weise, plus Schmidt’s wife, Anita, and Gillen.
And it was about laughs, which Gillen supplied in droves in a 24-minute speech that could have rivaled any stand-up comedian’s.
The current CBS Sports Network analyst, one story began, was an assistant under Rollie Massimino when Satalin and Bona handed the Wildcats their first loss of the year at the Reilly Center early in the 1978-79 season.
“To put it politely, we didn’t exactly get breakfast in bed, we didn’t get duck a l’orange or eggs benedict,” Gillen joked of their stay. “We lose the game, Rollie’s mad; they had a great team, Earl Belcher, Delmar Harrod, they were very good and Jimmy did a great job.
“Rollie had these brand-new (tan) shoes, his brother was a shoemaker in Jersey. He’s screaming and yelling, he kicks one shoe off, it goes flying by, it hits the locker. He kicks the other one off, it goes flying into the shower. Rollie got so mad, he walked back to where we were staying, the Castle Inn, and here he is on the street with one tan shoe and one dark brown shoe.”
He added of that trip, “I got nervous when they brought a guy out in a box, a body jumped out of the coffin, started yelling like this. I got scared; I said, ‘I’m not ready for this.’ But (it was a) tough place to play and we had good battles with them.”
ON MONDAY, the stories are what stood out.
Weise, accepting the Satalin Award for Lanier while also being recognized with the inaugural Bob Lanier “Be Impactful” Award for the difference he made in the Bona hoops program, remembered when Lanier was weighing an offer by the ABA to turn pro between his junior and senior seasons.
“I said, I’m not gonna tell you what to decide,” Weise revealed. “He’s 21 years old, he thought about it, and while he’s thinking about it, he played checkers with my daughter Kristin on the floor. He eventually called me up and said he turned down the ABA offer, he wanted to finish his college degree.”
Satalin, meanwhile, recalled the night Lanier, in perhaps the most memorable scoring achievement in team history, racked up 50 points in a 91-75 win over Purdue at the Holiday Festival in Madison Square Garden. That mark actually tied the Festival scoring mark set by the great Oscar Robertson in 1959.
“Bob had 50 with about three minutes to go in the game,” Satalin said. “Everybody knew it, but Bob would not take another shot. We must have gotten the ball to him another 5-6 times, but he passed it back out every time. He felt that it was the right thing to do (out of respect for Robertson).”
Said Satalin, “He was the most unselfish teammate I ever played ball with. That’s just who he was.”
And this was a great night for friends, laughs and cancer awareness.
“A friend of mine, 95 years old, in the Korean War, said to me: Pete, every day’s a gift, every day’s a treasure, every day’s a blessing,” Gillen concluded. “It’s a gift to be here with some great people, great fans here at St. Bonaventure, a great tradition. It’s a treasure to do something for the American Cancer Society because we need your money, we need your help, however you can provide it.”