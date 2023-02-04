ST. BONAVENTURE — You could forgive Mark Schmidt for being 25 minutes late to his pregame media availability.

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach, who’s always very generous with his time in such settings, had understandably gone a little longer with practice in advance of one of the biggest, and most difficult, games of the season.

Back from a potentially campaign-altering road swing, it made sense that Bona might be a little more locked in.

At a crossroads just a week ago, the Bonnies answered an unsightly two-game slide in ideal fashion, collecting their first two road wins of the year, knocking off the Atlantic 10’s first-place team and creating a whole new outlook on the season. In that way, there’s no better time, now at home, to be facing the league’s preseason favorite.

BUT NONE of that makes tonight’s task any easier. Hence, the focus as Bona, aiming for a third-straight win, meets mighty Dayton (8 o’clock, USA Network-television, WPIG-FM) in what figures to be a rocking, near-sold Reilly Center on “whiteout night.”

“You always feel better when you win,” said Schmidt, when asked if his team had “figured it out” in the last week. “You just can’t get comfortable and satisfied. Winning two games should motivate you to work harder, and that’s our goal.

“It was two good victories, but we understand … we gotta move on to the next team, and that’s what we’ve done. We’re up against a really good, healthy Dayton team. That’s going to be a big challenge.”

BONA (12-11, 6-4) didn’t play perfectly, in either game in Virginia’s capital. It scored just 18 first-half points at VCU; it nearly let the Richmond game slip away in the final 90 seconds. But it accomplished something it hadn’t before, closing out two tough teams, in hostile environments, that had been playing well at home. It gained some much-needed confidence — and a boost in the standings (it’s now up to fifth, just a game back of Fordham) — as a result. And it’ll need every bit of that to knock off the Flyers.

Dayton (15-8, 7-3) enters the night third in the standings, but the league’s top-ranked team in the NET at No. 73. Nationally ranked to start the year, it had an uneven non-conference, due in part to injury, which served to derail its at-large chances. Even now, it’s had both stretches of dominance — winning five A-10 games by double figures, including three by 20 or more (most recently in an 86-60 demolition of Richmond) — and inconsistency — losing at both Rhode Island and George Washington and needing overtime to beat 1-8 Loyola-Chicago at home.

At full strength, however, the Flyers are closer to the former. And Bona knows: it will almost certainly “have to play better than it did against VCU and Richmond” to come away with this one.

“We didn’t play well consistently for 80 minutes,” Schmidt said of the recent road swing. “(But) when things got difficult, we made good plays, we got stops when we needed to. (There was maybe) some luck involved; both teams missed some shots.

“But we executed … we didn’t execute perfectly, there’s much more room for improvement. But winning gives your guys confidence. It would be different if you put all this work in and you continued to lose; you’d be wondering. But guys have put the work in, they played better on the road and we had some success.”

LAST WINTER, Dayton’s young team handled the senior-laden Bonnies, 68-50, at UD Arena. A year later, it has the same squad, only a year older, and is also in search of its third-consecutive victory.

The Flyers are led by sophomore forward DaRon Holmes II, the Atlantic 10’s most talented player and its biggest NBA prospect. Holmes dominated Bona last year, totaling 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds and three blocks. This year, he’s averaging 18 points on an impressive 59 percent shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Dayton has a trio of other double-digit scorers in forward Toumani Camara, the Georgia transfer who’s having an all-conference-caliber season at 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, guard Kobe Elvis (10 points) and forward Mustapha Amzil (10 points off the bench). Behind that group, in league play, the Flyers rank No. 3 in the league in scoring offense (73.6 points) and No. 2 in scoring defense (64.2).

Elvis and point guard Malachi Smith had previously missed 12 and 14 games, respectively, due to injury, and backup guard Koby Brea, who scored a career-high 20 points last year vs. Bona, had missed six. All are back in the lineup now.

The Flyers’ talent is apparent, and when they’re on, they’re every bit the No. 21 team in the country that they’d reached in November. What’s the biggest key against a team with this much skill?

“There’s a lot of things,” Schmidt noted. “Transition defense; Holmes is probably the best big guy in the country running the floor. He sucks in the guards and then they’re able to hit 3s in transition. Being able to guard both him and Camara on the block is critical. Defending ball screens, us scoring, they’re the No. 1 (overall) defensive team in the league, us being able to get the ball in the basket. They’ve got a shot-blocker, they put good pressure on the ball …

“There’s not one or two things that you gotta do well in order to beat Dayton. You gotta do a multitude of things, that’s why they’re so good.”

Bona, despite plenty of recent A-10 success, has continued to struggle against Dayton, losing 17 of 19 matchup under Schmidt, including the last seven in a row. It’s fallen just short in its last two home games, however — losing in double OT in 2019 and by one possession (55-52) in 2021, and will try to break through in 2023.

“They’re a really talented team,” Schmidt said. “That’s why they’re the preseason favorite to win the league.”