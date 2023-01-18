ST. BONAVENTURE — It could perhaps go down as a springboard type of victory.

Last Saturday, after an unsightly first 20 minutes, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team produced arguably its best half of the season, outscoring Richmond 48-34 en route to a 71-63 victory.

This came against a solid Spiders squad, one that had won five of six coming in and sat among the top five Atlantic 10 teams in the NET. In that way, it was probably the Bonnies’ nicest win of the year.

Just four days later, Bona is again getting a crack at a top five A-10 team in the NET. And that comes tonight when it hosts a dramatically overhauled Duquesne (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) inside the Reilly Center. And now the question becomes: what can it take from that potentially confidence-building second half that it can bring into the first of two matchups with Keith Dambrot’s Dukes?

“When we defend and rebound and take care of the basketball and make our foul shots, we’re a pretty good team,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “When we don’t, we’re not very good. … It teaches the guys that (if) your offense isn’t going well, you better play defense, and we did that overall.

“We can play better, we can play harder, we can execute better. But we did what we needed to do to beat a really good team and we’re gonna have to do even better to beat this team.”

THE BONNIES (9-9, 3-2), of course, have been tremendous at home, winning eight of nine games, including all three vs. league foes — each of which came against teams picked to finish higher in the preseason poll. They’ve also dominated the Dukes of late, winning 19 of 22 in the series dating to 2012, and 10 of 11 in Dambrot’s tenure. Tonight, however, they’ll see a Duquesne team that looks far different than the one they ran out of the gym (81-55) last February.

After a miserable last-place finish (1-16) in 2021-22, Dambrot rebuilt his roster almost entirely, including a whole new starting five, highlighted by high-scoring Miami (Ohio) transfer guard Dae Dae Grant, who’s averaging 16 points per game, juco guard Jimmy Clark III (12 points) and juco forward R.J. Gunn (11 points). And behind this influx of talent, the Dukes have enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in the nation, going from 6-24 last year to a mark of 13-5 already this season.

INDEED, Duquesne (3-2) has turned some heads in the early stages of league play, leading VCU by 22 en route to a 79-70 home win, holding a 15-point halftime road lead over Richmond before falling 75-73 and leading Saint Joe’s by 16 at half before securing a 92-80 road triumph on Saturday.

At No. 108 in the NET, the Dukes would actually represent Bona’s highest-ranked win of the year (currently, Middle Tennessee holds that distinction at No. 125, with Richmond at 126 and Notre Dame now down to No. 165). But Bona, a home 1 ½-point underdog, knows it won’t be easy.

“They brought in a bunch of veteran players, really good players,” Schmidt said of the Dukes, who also beat Rhode Island by 11 (72-61). “They’re skilled, they got really good guards, they got a really good 4-man (in Clark) … they’re probably the best offensive team in the league.”

Of what new-look Duquesne has accomplished to this point, he added: “Whatever their record is, 13-5, it’s for a reason. Coach has done a really good job of bringing in those types of players, and he puts them in really good positions. But they’re a really talented team. What they did to VCU, Saint Joe’s … we’re gonna have to play really well in order for us to win.”

THE BONNIES, in the RC anyway, have certainly done what’s needed to be successful. On Saturday, they rallied from a halftime deficit to win for just the second time this season. They’ve had a couple of guys begin to find themselves, most notably guard Moses Flowers, who’s averaging 14 points and shooting 61 percent from the field in A-10 play (after notching just 5.8 points in the non-league), but also forward Anquan Hill, who had his best game in a Bona uniform (10 rebounds, 1 big block) vs. Richmond.

Bona is plus-10.3 in league home games so far. That’s allowed it to stay in the hunt nearly a third of the way through, as both the Bonnies and Dukes sit just a game back of a trio of 4-1 teams for the top spot in the conference.

And that’s likely the kind of effort it’ll need to make it 11 of 12 vs. Duquesne.

The Dukes rank No. 2 in the A-10 in scoring offense (76 points) and first in both 3-point percentage (.381) and 3-pointers per game (9.2). And limiting Duquesne from distance figures to be a point of pride for a Bona group that ranks No. 2 in 3-point defense (.289).

“I don’t know if it’s pride,” Schmidt said, “It’s just, that’s what we need to do if we’re gonna win. If we don’t defend the 3-point line, they’ll kill us. We’ve got to keep the ball in front of us so they don’t drive and kick.”

To Schmidt, there’s no real reason his team has continued to fare so well against Duquesne. Nine of the last 14 games have been decided by six points or fewer, and his teams have merely found ways to squeeze a few more out, he said.

The hope is for that to continue tonight.

“We’ve had really good players,” Schmidt said, “… and we’ve had some luck, the ball’s bounced our way. You don’t read anything into it. We’ve gotten lucky in a number of games and we’ve played well in some games. But they’re a really good team, I think the best offensive team that I’ve seen in the league so far.”