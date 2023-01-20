CHICAGO — Say this for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team:

Despite its inconsistencies and scoring droughts, regardless of its road struggles and uneven outings, Bona is a final defensive stop at Rhode Island from being 5-1 a third of the way through the conference season. With an entirely new team.

At this point, the top of the Atlantic 10 standings are starting to look a bit familiar, with mainstays VCU, Dayton and Saint Louis (all 5-1) at the top, and Richmond and Bona (both 4-2) just a game behind. And yes, that means Bona has once again, in the face of incredible upheaval, entered the race for the No. 4 spot at the A-10 Tournament with 12 contests remaining. Looming just ahead, however, is a three-game gauntlet of VCU and Richmond (both on the road) and Dayton (at home). Beyond that lie away games with Duquesne, Davidson and UMass.

If Bona (10-9) is going to remain in the hunt, it needs to gain some ground now. If it’s going to give itself a chance, it needs to prove it can win a game on the road. And arguably its best opportunity to date comes today (4 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when Bona meets A-10 newcomer Loyola-Chicago — the only winless team in league play — in Gentile Arena.

“WE’RE TRYING to win a road game,” coach Mark Schmidt said plainly. “We’ve taken care of the job at home so far, but we gotta play better on the road — we gotta play better overall. Our goal is to try to get a road win, and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last couple days, is concentrating on trying to play well consistently throughout the game, and we haven’t done that, home or away.”

Of the big picture, he added: “It’s too early to look at standings, it really doesn’t matter. We don’t start looking at standings until the last couple weeks, so we’re just trying to get better.”

OFF THE court, Loyola has been an ideal addition to the A-10. This, after all, is a program that’s advanced to three NCAA Tournaments in the last five years, including a memorable run to the Final Four in 2018, and resides in one of the biggest media markets in the country. There’s also the connection with Loyola athletic director Steve Watson, the Walsh graduate and former Bona AD who hired Schmidt back in April of 2007.

And that, along with being a new experience in a new A-10 city, has added a little extra flare to today’s matchup.

“To have a team that’s gone to the Final Four, to have the success that they’ve had recently, it can only help,” Schmidt said.

On the court, however, the Ramblers’ transition to a higher level has been anything but.

LOYOLA, a year after winning the Missouri Valley Tournament and reaching the Big Dance under first-year coach Drew Valentine — and after being selected to finish fifth in the A-10 due mostly to its pedigree — has lost seven-straight, including each of its first six league games. And it hasn’t come particularly close in that stretch either, dropping those contests by an average of 18 points, most recently in a 76-59 home loss to Saint Louis and a stunning 31-point blowout at Saint Joe’s.

In some ways, those struggles have been understandable. Loyola has jumped a tier in conference with just one starter back from last winter’s 25-8 team — senior guard Braden Norris, a preseason all-conference third team selection who’s now averaging 11 points, four assists and just over two 3-pointers per game. Surprising, though, is just how rough its been in the early going for one of the nation’s top mid-major programs of the last half-decade.

That root of those issues is turnovers, of which the Ramblers are averaging a league-worst 16.4 per game. They’re also last in the league in field goal percentage defense (.461).

STILL, Schmidt sees a dangerous foe, one that’s back home and aching for its first conference triumph.

“They’ve got a great culture, a winning culture,” the 16th-year coach noted. “They’re well-coached, they’ve got good players. You don’t beat Clemson by 20 (76-58, Loyola’s best win so far) with bad players and without a good coach. They’ve struggled a little bit, but you watch them play and they’re right there. They’re tough, they’re skilled; when they take care of the basketball, they’re that much better.”

Perhaps best assessing the matchup, he added: “They’re wanting to win their first conference game and we want to win our first road game. So, something has to give.”

Yes, Loyola has talent, highlighted by Norris and juco transfer forward Philip Alston, who’s averaging a team-best 15 points and six rebounds, plus guards Marquise Kennedy (9 points) and Ben Schwieger (10 points). It has a tremendous home court advantage, as the 4,500-seat Gentile Arena was sold out well in advance. And it’s been solid offensively, ranking No. 3 in the league in field goal percentage (.468).

But capitalizing on Loyola’s mistake-prone ways is secondary to merely playing with more consistency, Schmidt said.

“We’re not a pressing team, so we try to get into the ball in the halfcourt and disrupt them that way,” he said. “But they’re a good offensive team. … They’re struggling a little bit in turnovers; just like every team has their achilles heel, and right now, that’s where they’re struggling. I’m sure that’s been an emphasis for them at practice, and they have the players to (overcome it).”

Then, too, Schmidt hasn’t forgotten where he came from. And today’s game will serve as a bit of a reminder.

“(Steve Watson) gave me an opportunity,” he acknowledged. “Him and Sister Margaret (Carney) were influential and the reason why I’m here. He’s a great leader, he’s doing a great job at Loyola. He’s a quality guy, a family guy. It was a pleasure to work for him .. and with him.”

“He’s the reason why I’m here. If it wasn’t for him, I’m not sure what I’d be doing.”