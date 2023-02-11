PITTSBURGH — It’s been in this position before.

Back on Jan. 25, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost to a better-than-expected league foe at home before having to play a pair of daunting road games. We know how the Bonnies responded in that instance: they followed that setback to Fordham with two of their most impressive, if unforeseen, victories of the season.

Two weeks later, they’re in the same spot. This time, Bona was humbled by rising La Salle, which halted a three-game win streak just ahead of tough tasks at both Duquesne and Fordham. And once again, it’ll look to answer, beginning with today’s rematch with the Dukes (12:30 p.m., USA Network-TV, WPIG-FM) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

WEDNESDAY was only the latest entry in the Bonnies’ roller-coaster ride of a 2022-23 campaign. This is a team that now owns wins over Notre Dame, VCU, Richmond (twice) and Dayton, but has losses to 5-17 Canisius, previously league-winless Loyola and at home to both Fordham and La Salle.

And though it was, undoubtedly, a missed opportunity to remain inside the top four of the Atlantic 10 standings, Bona (13-12, 7-5), now alone in fifth, just behind Fordham (7-4), isn’t panicking. After all, as former La Salle coach Dr. John Giannini, who was present for the pregame Zoom due to being the color analyst for today’s contest, in an effort to needle his friend Mark Schmidt, noted, the Bonnies have lost to the Explorers before; eight times, in fact, under his watch from 2008-18.

Bona’s plan now is to merely turn the proverbial page and bounce back.

“You’re not gonna go undefeated at home. La Salle played better than we did,” Schmidt, the 16th-year Bona coach, maintained before acknowledging his buddy and adding, “(There were) a couple times when Doctor G’s team played better than us and we lost at home. … It’s conference play, that’s just how it is. You don’t play well and the other team plays better, you’re gonna lose. I don’t care if you’re home or away. It’s not a surprise.

“And we’re not looking at it as two (away) games down the road, now it’s just one game (against Duquesne). It’s just … that’s coaching.”

BONA may not be looking at it as another trying two-game swing.

But given the log-jam in the middle of the league standings — eight teams are separated by just 2 ½ games — the next week figures to be critical for the Bonnies’ chances at a coveted double bye.

Indeed, the Rams are a half-game ahead while Duquesne (16-8, 6-5) sits just a half-game back of Bona, alongside George Washington. Win both, and Schmidt’s group might just have the separation and tiebreakers it needs to be in control of its destiny down the stretch. Lose one or both and it could be on the outside looking in from here on out.

Of course, it starts with the Dukes — and earning a second season sweep and continuing its domination of coach Keith Dambrot, against whom Schmidt is 11-1 since the former’s arrival in 2017-18.

Last month, Bona rode a fast start (22-5) and one of its familiarly strong defensive efforts to a 65-56 triumph over Duquesne in the Reilly Center. That made it an impressive 14 of the last 15 and 20 of 23 over the Dukes since 2012.

In that one, against a good offensive team, Bona limited Duquesne to its lowest A-10 point total of the season (and second-lowest overall) and 17 points below its conference-only scoring average. It also held leading scorer Dae Dae Grant (16 points) without a field goal (he finished with four points on 0-for-5 shooting), the only A-10 game this year the junior guard hasn’t gotten at least one bucket.

NOW ON the road, that challenge, naturally, figures to be greater. The Dukes are 13-3 in the newly renovated Cooper Fieldhouse, have lost just once there since Dec. 11 and are scoring a tick above their conference average of 73.3 points per game. How can Bona try to duplicate its previous effort in the Steel City?

It starts with being well-versed in its opponent.

Of the first meeting, Schmidt noted, “Teams have off nights shooting. They’re 18-to-23-year-old kids, they’re not going to play their A-game every night, and Duquesne didn’t play well in the first half against us, and we played pretty well. In the second half, we didn’t play well and they played better.”

“(But we) really don’t take anything away from it. The only positive is that our guys have seen them before. But us winning at home is not gonna have any significance on our game (this) afternoon. (The players) just know them better than we know them because they were on the court playing against them.”

The Dukes, who were led by guard Jimmy Clark III in Game 1 (12 points, his average for the season) have gone 3-2 since losing to Bona to also stay afloat in the top-four hunt, losing to Fordham and at UMass while topping Loyola, George Washington and George Mason. They’re also entering today on a noticeable upswing, coming off two dominant victories — at the Colonials (93-67) and home vs. the Patriots (75-52).

And now they’re at home, where they’ve also beaten VCU.

And that, not a second meeting within three weeks, is what makes today’s rematch such a big test, Schmidt said.

“I don’t know if it’s more difficult or less difficult,” Schmidt said of the second meeting with an opponent. “I know in coaching, (they say) playing a team a third time is more difficult. I don’t believe in any of that stuff, because every game is different. Us winning or losing that first game will not make a difference on how we prepare or how we would play in the second game. The only difference is, we’re playing an away game, and playing away is that much more difficult.”