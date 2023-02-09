ST. BONAVENTURE — On a night when St. Bonaventure honored the memory of Bob Sassone, a former Bonnie player and long-time assistant coach who revered defense, his alma mater couldn’t quite perform to its standard on that side of the ball.

The result was a 76-70 loss to LaSalle before a crowd of 3,798 mostly disappointed fans Wednesday evening at the Reilly Center.

It was a missed opportunity for coach Mark Schmidt’s crew, which came in on an impressive three-game win streak over a trio of elite Atlantic 10 teams, Virginia Commonwealth and Richmond on the road and an emphatic victory over Dayton at the RC, the conference’s preseason choice to win the league.

That triumph pushed the Bonnies into third place in the A-10, behind only VCU and Saint Louis.

But LaSalle (11-13, 5-6 A-10), with the upset as a 7½-point underdog, pushed the Bonnies (13-12, 7-5) down to fifth in the conference, past Dayton and Fordham, which had already beaten Bona on Bob Lanier Court.

In short, to SBU fans this was an opportunity lost.

BUT SCHMIDT, though disappointed, was more inclined to credit LaSalle, and its 74-year old coach, Fran Dunphy, in his 31st year of coaching, after 30 seasons first at Penn, then Temple, who stayed in Philadelphia and is now in his first year in charge of the school from which he graduated in 1970.

And, his Explorers, without a flashy record, came in after a two-point loss at Rhode Island, where Bona fell by one, winning two straight, George Washington at home and Saint Joseph’s across town.

Thus, Schmidt was more than gracious.

“We didn’t play our best tonight but give LaSalle credit … especially in the first half they played really well,” he emphasized.

That was especially true when a six-point Bona lead evaporated into a 30-23 deficit in under three minutes.

“We gave up too many open threes and we got outrebounded,” Schmidt said. “We couldn’t get enough stops. They had nine threes and Nickleberry had four.”

In all, before intermission, the Explorers’ bench had half of their 44 points, 14 by Josh Nickelberry, a transfer from Louisville, and eight from Andres Marrero, a freshman from Venezuela. They combined for 6-of-9 on treys, most of them from looonnng range.

“Nickleberry, that’s the bench, in their win streak they’ve brought him off the bench … he’s been a starter for most of the season (19 games),” Schmidt said of the 6-foot-4 graduate student guard. “But they brought him off the bench (the last six) and he gave them a lift. When he made the first one it gave him a lot of confidence. He’s a really good player and he shot the heck out of the ball in the first half.”

IN ASSESSING the loss, Schmidt allowed, “It was more of a defensive thing, they shoot 50%, 40% from threes against us.”

To be sure, Bona came in ranked third in the Atlantic 10 in fewest points surrendered per game (66) and gave up 10 more on their home floor. And they topped the conference in lowest three-point shooting success at 27.7%, and LaSalle hit 40 on treys.

“We scored more points than we have in (eight) games and we lose,” Schmidt said. “Our whole thing is defending and rebounding (LaSalle had a 34-27 edge) and we didn’t do that tonight … especially in the first half.

“We just didn’t do enough defensively … 70 points, with how we’ve been playing, should be enough, but give LaSalle credit (it didn’t happen).”

(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)