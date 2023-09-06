ST. BONAVENTURE — Typically, there are several angles to consider when assessing the quality of St. Bonaventure’s Atlantic 10 men’s basketball schedule.
Dates and locations.
The breakdown of home and away.
Whether a game is conducive to optimal attendance.
For Bona and its fans, on the basis of those factors, one might have this to say about the 2023-24 conference slate: There’s a lot to like.
The Bonnies landed 10 nationally televised contests, received two Friday night ESPN “showcase” matchups and were given more weekend home games than away as part of this year’s schedule, released by league officials on Wednesday.
Additionally, a year after it played a less glamorous schedule due to its profound roster turnover and uncertain standing, Bona will again be one of the A-10’s more featured teams this winter. Indeed, its 10 national TV games and two “showcase” contests are two more each than it had last year. The latter two will occur in back-to-back weeks when the Bonnies host Saint Joseph’s on Friday, Jan. 26 and play at preseason league favorite Dayton on Feb. 2.
BONA WILL open the A-10 campaign with another Richmond road swing, meeting VCU at the Siegel Center on Wednesday, Jan. 3, while taking on the Spiders three days later. And while consecutive road games at those particular venues is an undoubtedly difficult way to begin league play, the Bonnies will get another 2-for-1 trip to Virginia’s capital, thereby cutting down on travel, play those games while students are on break and receive one of their two “byes” directly afterward, keeping them off until a Jan. 13 home game with Fordham.
Plus, with all five starters and its top six players back from last year’s 14-18 squad, Bona will enter that week with the confidence of having won both of those games last season.
And those are the kinds of little things that seem to make Bona’s schedule a bit more favorable this season.
COACH MARK Schmidt’s team has five weekend home games (compared to four on the road), including anticipated matchups with Fordham, Joe’s and Duquesne (Feb. 10) — all of whom, like Bona, are generally being viewed as top-half teams — and a Feb. 17 contest with Davidson, against whom games have become particularly entertaining.
Its “byes” come two games into league play, allowing it a period of rest after the Richmond gauntlet, and with two games remaining, giving it a full seven days off before entering the stretch run against George Washington (road, March 6) and Saint Louis (home, March 9).
And for a program that, of late, has ostensibly been made to play more home games on school breaks, that actually won’t be the case for Bona in 2023-24. In fact, seven of the Bonnies’ nine Reilly Center contests will be played with students in attendance. Only Fordham (Jan. 13) and Loyola-Chicago (Feb. 27, in the Bonnies’ first A-10 home game vs. the Ramblers) will take place without that advantage.
In all, Bona will play an equal number of home and road games in January (4 apiece), February (4) and March (1).
OF COURSE, no matter the breakdown, Schmidt’s group will still see its share of particularly daunting stretches. One such sequence occurs between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 when Bona, in succession, goes: at Duquesne, Saint Joe’s, VCU and at Dayton, all of whom, including the Bonnies, notable college hoops analyst Jon Rothstein had in his preseason top five as of early August. (His predicted order of finish: Dayton, Bona, Joe’s, Duquesne and VCU). Another takes place in mid-February, when the Bonnies go: Duquesne, at Fordham, Davidson and at LaSalle, opponents against whom they went 1-5 a season ago.
Bona’s 10 nationally televised games will be carried by ESPN, NBC and CBS Sports and USA Network. Its remaining eight contests again are expected to be live-streamed on ESPN+.
The Bonnies will conclude the season March 12-17 at the Atlantic 10 Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. First-round games will stream live on ESPN+ while NBC Sports will carry second-round games, USA Network the quarterfinals and CBS Sports the Saturday semifinals. The championship game will again be broadcast on the true CBS Network.
All outstanding game times and other information will be released at a later date.
2023-24 ST. BONAVENTURE
ATLANTIC 10 SCHEDULE
January
Wed., 3, at VCU, tba, CBS Sports
Sat., 6, at Richmond, tba
Sat., 13, Fordham, 2:30 p.m., USA
Wed., 17, Rhode Island, tba
Sat., at George Mason, tba
Tues., 23, at Duquesne, tba
Fri., 26, Saint Joseph’s, tba, ESPN
Tues., 30, VCU, tba, CBS Sports
February
Fri., 2, at Dayton, tba, ESPN
Wed., 7, Massachusetts, 7 p.m., NBC Sports
Sat., 10, Duquesne, tba, ESPN
Wed., 14, at Fordham, tba
Sat., 17, Davidson, tba, CBS Sports
Wed., 21, at La Salle, tba
Sat., 24, at Massachusetts, 2:30 p.m., USA
Tues., 27, Loyola Chicago, tba
March
Wed., 6, at George Washington, tba
Sat., 9, Saint Louis, 12:30 p.m., USA