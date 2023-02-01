At one end, Moses Flowers drained a wide-open 3-pointer from the wing to put his team back out front. At the other, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team helped coax a missed trey from Tyler Burton.

On this night, that’s largely how it went for the Bonnies.

Bona, for much of the game, as coach Mark Schmidt noted afterward, “made some shots and got some stops.” When adversity hit, it made its free throws down the stretch. And when it was over, it had secured its second road win in Virginia’s capital in as many tries, downing Richmond, 66-62, before 5,235 observers in an Atlantic 10 rematch on Wednesday inside the Robins Center.

FOR THE Bonnies (12-11, 6-4), who’d departed campus still winless (0-7) in true road games, this was as ideal a six-day stay down south as they could have hoped for: They not only went 2-for-2 in Richmond, they also earned a season sweep of the Spiders. With that, they moved into sole possession of fifth in the league standings, just a game back of Fordham for the No. 4 spot. And they again displayed a little bit of resolve in closing out a nail-biter away from home in the final few minutes.

“The kids are growing up,” Schmidt said afterward. “Going on the road to VCU, to Richmond, you just hope that you can split. For us to go 2-0 is a credit to our guys and how they played.”

But is Bona, which has begun to see a rise in play both individually (from guys like Flowers and Yann Farell) and collectively, starting to turn a corner as the calendar flips to February?

“Who knows,” Schmidt said. “We want to be playing our best basketball as the season gets closer to February and March. And we made some strides on this road trip, but who knows? We’ve got a young team, and hopefully we can come out and play well against a really good Dayton team on Saturday.”

BONA CERTAINLY armed itself with plenty of momentum heading into its biggest home game of the year. And with leading scorer Daryl Banks III limited once more from a scoring standpoint (he went 0-for-6 from the field vs. VCU and 1-for-7 against the Spiders) others, again, stepped up.

Flowers finished with 10 points on 3-for-4 from distance and helped stake the Bonnies to an initial 15-5 advantage. Chad Venning totaled 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and aided in extending the lead at the end of each half. Farrell followed up his 15-point game vs. the Rams with 18 points against Richmond, finishing 4-for-5 from 3-point range and hitting one of the biggest shots of the night: A 3 with 4:10 remaining that gave Bona a 54-49 cushion.

The perimeter is one of the areas where this game was decided. Bona went 8-of-16 from deep while limiting Richmond to just a 5-of-24 mark, two of which came in desperation moments in the final 1:06.

But with Banks and Luc held to a combined 2-of-14, it also largely hinged on the inside-out play of Venning and Farell.

“We’re not a one-man team; we never have been,” said Schmidt, whose team shot a solid 47 percent for the game. “Daryl’s had some good games; we’ve had some other guys step up when he hasn’t played well. And for us to win two games where Daryl really hasn’t played his best is a credit to our other players.

“Yann hit some huge shots, Moses is really playing with a lot of confidence. Chad is doing what he needs to do inside.”

IN A historically tough venue to win in, against a team that fought to keep it close throughout, Bona checked almost all of its boxes: It limited the Spiders to 37.5 percent shooting and a puny 21 percent from distance. It held a plus-3 advantage on the glass. “They missed some shots,” Schmidt acknowledged, “but those are the numbers you want.”

The Richmond star Burton still finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, but he never took over the way he did last year in the Robins Center, finishing 5-for-14 from the field. Bona also did an admirable job of keeping the Spiders (11-12, 4-6) above the foul line and helping to force all those shots from the outside … shots that Richmond continued to miss.

The Bonnies did allow a nine-point lead (60-51) with 1:16 remaining to be whittled down to a single possession on an Isaiah Bigelow 3 with :56 left and again on a trio of Burton free throws after a questionable call on a late 3-point attempt. “We screwed it up a little bit, we turned the ball over and so forth,” Schmidt acknowledged. But they made 8-of-10 freebies with the outcome still in question over that same stretch to remain in front.

Of the defensive effort, Schmid noted: “Against Richmond, you can’t get beat back door, that’s how they beat you. Back door back, back door, then they hit 3s. I thought we did a good job, no back doors. We did what we needed to do, and teams are gonna get some open shots. When you’re making them work, the hope is they miss some of those.”

Banks still contributed nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Schmidt also highlighted the play of forward Barry Evans, who came off the bench for the second-straight game with Flowers back in the starting lineup.

“I thought Barry came in and really did a good job on Burton in the second half,” the 16th-year coach said. “(He was going) downhill early in the second half, we tried to put some length on him. Barry’s a freshman, he’s not as strong as Burton, but I thought he did a good job of keeping him in front.”

Schmidt then noted for the second time, “It was a good team victory for us.”