ST. BONAVENTURE — Its frustration, understandably, is apparent.

“You always want to win, no matter if you’re on a 10-game winning streak or a five-game losing streak,” said Mark Schmidt, when asked about this current five-game slide, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s longest in a decade. “Our job is to win games. We don’t put all this time in to lose.”

Yes, the Bonnies’ once-promising Atlantic 10 campaign has instead become a bit of a painful march to the finish line. What seemed like the origins of another stirring February run has instead become a rare season-ending slog.

For Bona, however, there’s no time to dwell on what might have been.

Schmidt’s group can still help to ensure that it opens the A-10 Tournament next Wednesday instead of in the dreaded “play-in” round on Tuesday. It can also finish .500 in league play and clinch a spot in the 7-9 range — numbers that any rational fan would have gladly taken, given its unprecedented circumstances, in the preseason.

In order to do either of those things, though, and to end this increasingly nightmarish skid, the Bonnies must beat Saint Joseph’s, with whom they’re currently tied for 10th in the league standings. Back at the Reilly Center, in a contest with critical seeding implications, this is the definition of a must-win. But it comes at a less-than-deal time — at noon Sunday (WPIG-FM, USA Network-TV), without students, who are on break — when Bona meets the Hawks in its home finale.

EVEN AFTER Wednesday’s ugly loss to Davidson, in which it fell behind by 21 at halftime, Bona (13-16, 7-9) has remained optimistic, pointing to the fact it was within a waived-off buzzer-beating layup (against Duquesne) and a late three-point foul (vs. George Washington) from sitting a solid 9-7 instead.

And that’s what it’ll lean on as it looks to bring a two-game win streak into Brooklyn.

“(You) come to practice with a positive mindset, just try to continue to work,” Schmidt went on. “That’s how you try to get out of things like this. It’s not like we’ve never been in a losing streak before. You just try to work hard, make the plays that we’re not making — hopefully do a better job of making those (plays) and being better at the defensive end.”

IN ONE sense, this is whom you’d want Bona to be playing tomorrow.

The Bonnies have owned Joe’s to a remarkable degree of late, taking 15 of the last 16 matchups, spanning two coaches, dating back to 2015. And they haven’t just won; in most cases, they’ve dominated, capturing five of the last six by an average of 20 points. Then, too, Schmidt is now 5-0 against Phil Martelli replacement Billy Lange.

But then, the likes of La Salle, Fordham and George Washington haven’t exactly been the home locks for Bona the way they long had been.

And Saint Joe’s is another opponent that could fit that mold.

The Hawks (13-15, 7-9), though still below .500, have been their most competitive yet under Lange, fashioning a 7-2 stretch around an 0-4 start to conference and the three-game losing streak they’re bringing into the RC — a run that included double-digit wins over Loyola-Chicago (twice), Rhode Island, La Salle and GW.

JOE’S, under the former six-year Philadelpha 76ers assistant, “plays like an NBA team,” Schmidt has noted, and it’s begun to have more success in that style. It has the mobile big man, Ejike Obinna, inside, and surrounds him with standout guards, including all-conference sophomore Erik Reynolds II, who scored 21 points in the RC last year and ranks fourth in the A-10 in scoring (18.4) this winter, senior Cameron Brown (13.5 points) and Dayton transfer Lynn Greer III (11.7 points), the son of former the Temple great.

Joe’s leads the league in 3-pointers attempted per game (26) and sits second in makes (nearly 9). Its guards thrive in isolation. It ranks fourth in league play in scoring at nearly 73 points per game. That’s the challenge that awaits a Bona team that still ranks in the top five in scoring defense.

“They have good spacing, they have good perimeter players, guys that are really good 1-on-1 players,” Schmidt said of what makes Joe’s style a tough test. “They run a lot of NBA concepts, so you gotta be able to keep them in front. When they get into the lane, they kick it out, (and) it’s much easier to shoot step-in 3s, so the key is to try to keep them in the halfcourt and then try to keep them in front of you as best you can.”

OBINNA, who missed the Hawks’ last game with a foot injury, is a question mark for tomorrow.

Though Joe’s, too, is struggling at the moment (and coming off an 88-63 home loss to VCU), it came within a last-second free throw of winning at Davidson (a 76-75 loss), where Bona was just handled, a week ago.

With just a week left in the season, Bona’s talent, both collectively and individually, has been on display sporadically this winter. But its inconsistencies and mistakes have been just as prevalent.

And that’s what’s denied its breakthrough from ever fully coming to fruition.

Still, there’s a chance to finish on a high note.

“We were never gonna be a great offensive team,” Schmidt maintained, “so we need to put our hat on defense and rebounding and taking care of the basketball, and when we do that, we’re a pretty good team. When we don’t, we’re not a very good team, and you’ve seen that.

“The games that we’ve won, the games are in the 60s; if the games get in the 70s and 80s, we have no chance. We gotta get better defensively; the margin for error is very small, so we’ve gotta be able to defend. If we’re gonna rely on our offense, we’re not gonna win too many games.”