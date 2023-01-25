ST. BONAVENTURE — In an erratic start to the season, this building had been its sanctuary.

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, for its mixed results through 20 games, had looked much stronger on Bob Lanier Court than away from it. At a critical juncture in Bona’s Atlantic 10 schedule, however, Fordham delivered a surprise to the Reilly Center on Wednesday evening.

The Rams found the second-half surge that Bona had searched for prior, using a 12-2 stretch early in the stanza to build a double-digit lead and quiet the building. The crowd of 3,854 that hoped to see the Bonnies’ 12th consecutive win over Fordham (16-4, 3-4 A-10), and get back on track after last Saturday’s loss to Loyola-Chicago, were instead sent home with a stunning 79-68 defeat.

It was Bona’s first to the Rams since 2013, which also came at the RC.

Daryl Banks III’s 29-point performance was for naught, as Bona couldn’t recover from a 15-point deficit and sank to 10-11 overall, 4-4 A-10 ahead of daunting back-to-back trips to Richmond.

“(Fordham) came out and was really physical,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said afterward. “They played harder consistently and we didn’t handle their pressure and tandem defense. We missed layups and didn’t play our best basketball, and Fordham really knocked us back and put us on our heels. They had a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint and 16-8 in points off turnovers, and you just can’t do that if you expect to win.”

BONA APPEARED on the verge of a first-half run as it scored efficiently, opening an early 12-5 lead. Fordham, however, kept pace, and when Will Richardson hit back-to-back 3-pointers ahead of the under-12 second-half media timeout, the Rams had found the streak the Bonnies were searching for.

What had been a 37-36 Bona lead with 15:35 to play turned into a 48-39 Fordham advantage with 11:13 on the clock. The Rams had taken control with their physicality, a trait Schmidt said his team lacked.

“It was like a rock fight,” Schmidt said. “They were more physical than us in the paint and that was the difference.”

Richardson finished with 16 points for the Rams while forward Khalid Moore and guard Darius Quisenberry — each crucial in Fordham’s second-half takeover, finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Moore completed a 3-point play at the line to put his team up by 15 with 5:13 left, and despite Bona’s last-ditch efforts to pull within a possession, the Rams had already built a sufficient cushion. Quisenberry hit a number of clutch free throws in the final two minutes to keep Fordham in front.

“Quisenberry can really score but I thought we did a good job,” Schmidt said. “(Center Rostyslav) Novitskyi played physically and over-matched us at times. When you shoot 38%, you’d better be able to defend, and a lot of times when we defended, we fouled. There’s no defense for foul shots. We need to do a better job of playing cleaner.”

KYRELL Luc finished with 10 points and six assists for Bona, which shot 38% from the field. The Rams shot 31% in the first half before connecting on 14-of-24 (58%) second-half field goals.

Bona had won 11 in a row against Fordham and 17 of 18 meetings since 2010. The Bonnies were also 9-1 at home — a sharp contrast from their 0-7 road mark — and had won all four A-10 contests at the Reilly Center prior.

Bona dropped into a five-way tie for fifth place in the A-10 as it begins a three-game stretch against teams above it in the standings. The team will travel to Richmond for back-to-back contests, including a 6 p.m. tip at VCU Saturday before a Feb. 1 trip to the city’s namesake university.

“We have a hard time scoring,” Schmidt said. “We need to defend and we need to rebound. We have a saying, ‘no paint, no foul.’ They got to the paint and we fouled.”

Fordham went 25-of-36 at the line as Bona was whistled for 28 fouls, though a number of those came in the final two minutes as the Bonnies were attempting to stage their comeback. Bona pulled within seven (75-68) on an Anquan Hill 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining, but could get no closer as the Rams came away with a double-digit triumph in a silenced RC.