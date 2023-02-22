As Davidson’s lead grew to 17 late in the first half, Corey Robinson expressed what most Bona fans must have been thinking at that moment.

“This is a disaster for St. Bonaventure,” the NBC broadcast color analyst declared.

And it was.

In inarguably its worst half of the season, the Bona men’s basketball team trailed 10-2 in an eye blink, fell behind 29-12 on the heels of a 14-1 run and brought a deflating 21-point (43-22) deficit into the break. It again found itself playing from behind and again could never fully recover.

And even more than anything it had experienced at Fordham, or in the first half against George Washington, Bona was simply soundly beaten from start to finish, dropping an ugly 74-61 decision to Davidson before 3,153 observers on Wednesday night at Belk Arena in suburban Charlotte.

IN SOME ways, this one mirrored what had taken place three days earlier against the Colonials. The Bonnies (13-16, 7-9) fell into a huge hole after a poor first half — by 18 to GW and 22 (with 17:34 left) against the Wildcats — finally started to hit some shots and rallied late, this time twice closing the gap to 12 in the later stages.

But unlike Sunday, there’d be no miracle to run to overtime. There was only more time to accept the reality of the Bonnies’ situation: They’ve now lost five-straight, marking their longest streak in a decade, and continued their descent in the Atlantic 10 standings, having fallen from third to tied for 10th in a three-week span.

Also like GW, Bona didn’t have an answer for Davidson’s standout duo. Point guard Foster Loyer racked up 27 points, including going 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 9-for-9 at the line, and big man Sam Mennenga notched 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting. That’s 20 more points than the combined 31 they’d been averaging.

But the greater issue is that Bona, again, couldn’t quite keep its opponent in front of it. That allowed the Wildcats (13-14, 6-9), who’d actually been struggling from distance this season, the open looks to go 7-of-13 from 3-point range (54 percent) in the first half and more importantly led to Bona, again, fouling too much.

AND IN a game that was decided by 13 points, the Bonnies went 4-of-7 from the free throw line while Davidson finished 17-of-25.

“We didn’t come out with energy, we didn’t play well,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged. “We missed some shots, they got some easy shots. I thought in the second half, we played better, but you can’t get down by 21 at halftime.”

Of the issues defensively, the 16th-year coach added, “We didn’t play smart all the time. You look at the stats, we have the same number of field goals (24), the same number of 3s (each team went 9-for-25), but they outscored us by 13 at the line, and that was the difference.

“They were more aggressive, they were able to get by us, where right now, we’re not able to get by them.”

ON THE road against a more experienced and desperate Davidson team, all the unsightly minutiae that has plagued the Bonnies this season, particularly during this losing streak, was on display.

They stepped out of bounds, had too many early turnovers and seemed aimless at times offensively. On defense, they were out of position, reached and didn’t move their feet well enough, leading to all those freebie attempts the other way.

And in this one, their one bright light of late was bottled up.

Chad Venning had entered Wednesday having truly solidified himself as a top-tier A-10 big man, averaging 16 points and six rebounds over his last seven games and coming off a 22-point outing against GW. Indeed, he was a big reason why Bona was within even a game of .500 in league play at this point.

IN NORTH Carolina, however, against a solid Davidson double-team, the 6-foot-10 forward fell victim to foul trouble (playing just 24 minutes), fatigue and a forgettable performance, finishing with nine points on 3-for-6 shooting. In the end, Davidson’s stars, Loyer and Mennenga, were at their best, while Bona’s struggled, with Venning being held to single digits and Daryl Banks III (12 points on 5-for-15 shooting) again largely a no-show until the outcome was already in hand.

And that, too, played a significant role in Bona trailing by double figures for three-fourths of the night.

“Chad didn’t play the way we needed him to play,” Schmidt noted. “He did some stuff in the second half, but he missed some easy ones inside. For us to win, Chad is one of the guys that needs to play well for us.”

Of the early treys, three of which went to Davidson centers, Schmidt added, “We didn’t do a good job. We worked on it for two days, the rub action up top. Our 5-man didn’t do a good job of reading it. He showed too much when the guy wasn’t beat, and he hits two or three 3s in the first half just off that little basic play.”

Moses Flowers had a team-best 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting, but much of that, too, came after Bona had fallen behind by 22. The Bonnies did outscore the Wildcats by eight (39-31) after halftime, but this, as Robinson noted, for the most part, was rock bottom for a team that’s had second-half deficits of 16, 18 and 22 in the last three games and hasn’t won since Feb. 3.

And now, at the very least, it will have to beat Saint Joseph’s, with whom it’s tied at 7-9, on Sunday — if not win each of its final two — to avoid the dreaded “play-in” round (10-15 seeds) at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

“You can’t play from behind, especially on the road,” Schmidt said. “Our guys fought, they didn’t give up, but you can’t get down by 20 and expect to win.”