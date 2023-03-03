ST. BONAVENTURE — That something it’s played for, that carrot at the end of the regular season, has, of course, differed.
In 2012, ‘19, ‘20 and last year, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team entered the final game of the season with an opportunity to clinch a coveted “double bye” at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
In 2016 and ‘18, it was playing for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. And two years ago, incredibly, it came into March not so much looking to qualify for the Big Dance — it had all but secured its spot by this time in 2021 — but to improve its seed, which it was ultimately able to do.
The point, however, is that there has almost always been something for Bona to play for on the final A-10 weekend over the last 10-plus seasons. And this year, despite how wildly inconsistent it’s been, is no different.
That much was clearer over the last few days.
BONA (8-9), on the heels of a five-game losing streak, did its initial part in giving the end to an up-and-down season some meaning, handling Saint Joseph’s, 89-76, in its home finale on Sunday. While idle on its lone bye week of the conference campaign, it then received some of the mid-week results for which it was looking, with George Washington beating Davidson and Saint Joseph’s, with whom it already owns the tiebreaker, beating Richmond, keeping those teams at seven league victories.
And that, following a nearly season-long logjam in the middle of the standings, has put the Bonnies in a clear-cut situation entering Saturday’s finale at UMass: Win and guarantee a spot in the 8/9 matchup — and a Wednesday start — in next week’s A-10 Tournament. Lose and they would need either Joe’s (vs. Richmond) or one of Davidson (at Rhode Island) and La Salle (vs. Loyola) to lose to ensure that it remains out of the bottom-six play-in round.
MARK SCHMIDT, of course, when asked about having this tangible goal to play for, seeing a real reward in front of them despite their February swoon, remained loyal to his “no game is bigger than another” mantra.
“If you need to be motivated to play, you’re at the wrong level; you should probably stay at the high school level,” the 16th-year Bona coach maintained. “Every game is extremely important, no matter if you’re fighting for 15th or 14th or first. You want to have momentum going into the Atlantic 10 Tournament …
“But every game, you only have 31 of them. These kids kill themselves all year for 31 opportunities, you can’t let one slide. So this game is no more important than our first game, whoever that one was against.”
Schmidt agreed that it’s exciting to be playing meaningful games in March. Many teams, such as Saturday’s foe, UMass, which has lost seven of its last eight and is locked into the play-in round, are basically playing out the string.
He didn’t quite buy into the idea, however, at least publicly, that this added to his team’s purpose down the stretch. Except, it seems, it would almost have to.
BONA, essentially an “expansion team,” as TV color commentator Dr. John Giannini astutely referred to it on Sunday’s broadcast, has put itself in position to bring consecutive wins into Brooklyn and, yet again, finish above where it was selected in the preseason (10th).
It has a chance to cement what, at this point, might be viewed as its most favorable path: starting on Wednesday, rather than Tuesday, against, say, La Salle or Saint Joe’s, and then getting its crack at No. 1 VCU the following day, against whom it will own the confidence of having already beaten, on the road, earlier in the year.
(This, of course, is also a route that Bona has successfully traveled before. The last time it was in the 8/9 game, in 2014, Bona beat La Salle in the first round before taking down top-seeded Saint Louis on a Jordan Gathers buzzer-beater the next day).
And in a year with zero returning points or rebounds, it can still finish just a tick outside the top half of the league — a scenario that any rational Bona fan would have taken back in October.
Bona will finish eighth in the A-10 with a win and still has a 60 percent chance of earning the “single bye” with a loss. It has, at the very least, created the potential for things to be interesting over the next week — making for a manageable four-games-in-four days scenario, rather than an impossible five-day task — which, again, is all fans might have hoped for in the preseason.
And so it has, indeed, added to its purpose. It has added to this season’s merit.
And in a sub-.500 season where many have focused more on the negative side of things, that’s a positive that, for Schmidt’s team, can’t be taken away.