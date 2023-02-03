Mark Schmidt insisted there was no difference.

For the first time this season, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had its first extended stay on the road, opting to remain in Richmond between the VCU and Spiders games rather than make two trips south. Its routine, however, even in a first experience with a new team, was more or less the same.

“It’s no big deal, we don’t do anything,” Schmidt said with a chuckle.

“We just practice and have team meals, practice and have team meals. It’s just like being at home. We have study hall. Instead of staying in your dorm room, you’re staying in a hotel room. We do the exact same stuff. I sit in my hotel room and watch tape; I’d be doing the same thing in my office.”

But for as mundane as it might have been, something happened.

Something clicked, something changed.

Because when Bona departed on Friday, it was firmly entrenched in its most precarious position of the year, having just lost consecutive games to opponents its fans expected to beat and facing its most challenging two-game away swing of the year. It was a team that couldn’t win in a true road environment, that often faltered down the stretch.

And when it returned the following Wednesday, it was a group that had secured two of its biggest wins of the year — over a Top 80 VCU team (61-58) and against a desperate Richmond squad (66-62) — that had learned to close games out in adverse situations, that had forged a new outlook on the season.

It became a team that appears capable of making another patented February Bona run.

What a difference nearly six days in Virginia’s capital can make.

FOR BONA, these origins to a push in conference play have begun with defense. Yeah, it’s had lapses this season; there’s no other way to describe surrendering 79 points at home to Fordham. But defense is largely what’s kept it afloat again this year.

The Bonnies allowed only 58 points, on the road, to a VCU team that’s been averaging 73 since New Year’s Eve. They had Richmond below 60 until a couple of desperation free throws made it interesting in the final minute.

Bona’s perimeter defense, which has been excellent all winter, was so again on this road trip, allowing a combined 7-of-40 from deep over the two victories. It’s now up to eighth nationally in 3-point percentage defense (.280). Even in two of its four conference losses (to Rhode Island and Loyola-Chicago), in which it surrendered 68 and 67 points, respectively, Bona would have likely won comfortably if it had been even average offensively.

And it’s the latter side of the ball, despite that unsightly 18-point first half against VCU, where Schmidt’s team seems oh-so-close to making some true strides.

The individual parts had all shown flashes. Daryl Banks III has four outings of 27-plus points. Yann Farell had already garnered two Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week awards. Chad Venning has had some monster games inside, Moses Flowers has been red-hot at times and Barry Evans has displayed the ability to be a glue guy.

But it had always essentially been one or the other, or the other.

SUDDENLY, however, Flowers has been lights-out at the same time that Venning has been productive inside, simultaneously to Farell displaying the full skillset that made him a four-star recruit coming out of Keystone Academy (Pa.). It’s a modest jump, but Bona, as a result, has been averaging 36 points over its last three halves. And that’s a number it can win with if it’s going to continue to play top-tier defense.

Farell’s rise, especially, has been interesting to watch unfold. In those two wins, he averaged 16.5 points on 9-of-12 shooting from 3-point range, plus 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, demonstrating the kind of poise and shooting stroke that belie his age while vaulting himself back into the mix for A-10 Rookie of the Year.

In a way, his growth is symbolic for where the Bonnies are right now. IF Banks III can continue to be a consistent leading scorer, if Flowers can continue to play with the confidence he has now, if Farell and Venning are going to be the guys we saw in Virginia, then of course, this team has all the tools to make a run.

That’s what it’s been searching for all year. The question is: has it truly found it?

Either way, Bona had its biggest crossroads moment of the season — either bare down and earn your biggest wins of the year or be starting at a four-game losing streak — and didn’t flinch. And what better time to be coming back home to play the league’s preseason favorite, perhaps the most talented team in the conference — Dayton — than on the heels of that response?

“You always want to come in on a winning streak,” Schmidt agreed. “But as I said this game with VCU, momentum is fleeting, it’s just gonna last until the ball goes up and the first basket. I think our guys are playing with some confidence. Going up against a team as talented as Dayton, it’s gonna take everybody. But I’d rather be going into that game on a two-game winning streak than a four-game losing streak.”

