It wasn’t quite the haul of the last five years, when it was among the most decorated teams in the conference. But then, there was no way it could have been after losing its entire team from last season, headlined by its hardware-heavy starting five.
Even with a brand new group, however, all of whom were in their first year at the Atlantic 10 level, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team managed to carve out some recognition on the league’s postseason awards list.
Daryl Banks III was named to the All-Conference Third Team while Yann Farell earned a spot on the A-10’s All-Rookie Team, the league announced Tuesday. For Banks, the honor marked the latest indication that, in nearly every way, he’s fulfilled the sky-high expectations that were placed before him in the preseason. For Farell, it was the reward for one of the more impressive freshman campaigns under coach Mark Schmidt, one that saw him start all 31 games.
For Bona, even in a rebuilding year, it underscored the kind of talent this program has been defined by since both Marcus Posley and Youssou Ndoye earned postseason accolades in 2014-15: This was the ninth-straight season the Bonnies had at least two players selected to an all-conference team.
BANKS LED Bona and finished tied for ninth in the league in scoring at 15.6 points per game. That’s the highest single-season scoring average for Bona since Jaylen Adams averaged 19.1 in 2017-18. The junior guard was also fourth in both 3-pointers per game (2.5) and total 3s (79) and seventh in free throw percentage (.838).
Banks posted three 30-plus-point outings and five efforts of 27 or more, highlighted by a career-best 36 points in late-February vs. Saint Joe’s. That was the sixth-highest individual scoring effort in the A-10 this season. And though Schmidt used his bench much more this season than he had of late, Banks still played the role of iron man, leading the nation in minutes (38.1 per game) while playing nearly 96 percent of available minutes and going the full 40 on 17 occasions.
The Somerset, N.J., native was an all-league player in the MAAC, having earned Third Team honors in both 2021 and ‘22 while being picked to the All-Rookie Team in 2020. In just his first season at Bona, he proved he could be the same at the A-10 level, giving him all-conference recognition in each of his four collegiate campaigns.
FARELL, ONE of the most highly ranked recruits of the Schmidt era, also lived up to his billing, averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field, and better than 41 percent from 3-point range, in his inaugural season. Those numbers were comparable to A-10 Rookie of the Year winner Maximus Edwards, of George Washington, who averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and shot 36 percent from distance.
The Libreville, Gabon, native made his biggest impact from the perimeter, finishing fourth in the league in 3-point percentage (4.13) and 12th in makes (62), while leading all A-10 freshmen in both categories. A five-time Rookie of the Week selection, he also finished 14th in rebounds and second among freshmen at six per game.
Farrell’s 62 treys were the most since Tim Winn made 69 during the 1996-97 season. His .413 percentage (62-for-150) is the highest for a Bonnie since Jaylen Adams shot 43.6 percent in 2017-18. Farrell is the 11th player in program history to earn All-Rookie Team honors and the fourth under Schmidt, joining Andrew Nicholson, Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi.
VCU’s ACE Baldwin, the best player on the league’s top-seeded team, was named both the A-10 Player and Defensive Player of the Year, beating out Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II for the former. He’s the fourth player to earn both major awards in the same season, joining Stephane Lasme (UMass, 2006-07), David West (Xavier, 2001-02) and Pepe Sanchez (Temple, 1999-00).
Baldwin was joined on the First Team by Holmes, Dayton’s Toumani Camara, Yuri Collins (Saint Louis), James Bishop (George Washington) and Josh Oduro (George Mason). Among the other major award winners, the Chris Daniels Most Improved honor went to Brendan Adams, the younger brother of the former Bona great Jaylen, and Coach of the Year went to Keith Urgo, who has spurred a spectacular turnaround at Fordham, leading the Rams to a 20-win season and the No. 3 seed in Brooklyn.
Following is the list of full A-10 postseason awards: