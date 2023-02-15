Three months later, this St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season continues to reside on both ends of the spectrum.

It’s been both encouraging and frustrating.

Promising and deflating.

Each time the Bonnies have seemingly been on the verge of a breakthrough — its early four-game win streak highlighted by a win over Notre Dame, a 2-0 start to conference play, consecutive victories over VCU, Richmond and Dayton — their progress has been halted by another slide. For every big win, there’s been a humbling setback.

That also means, however, that in these backs-to-the-walls situations, such as the one it’s currently in following back-to-back losses to La Salle and Duquesne, Bona has generally responded, never actually letting the season get away from it. And that’s what it’ll look to do again when it meets still-surprising Fordham tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx.

FOR BONA (13-13, 7-6), it’s not that the sense of urgency increases in these moments. “There’s a sense of urgency in every game,” coach Mark Schmidt insisted. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first game or the last game; it doesn’t change.” It’s more that these are the understood inconsistencies that come with an entirely new team, one which, unsurprisingly, has as many losses as wins.

And yet, despite all the ups and downs, the Bonnies are still right there.

Bona is now tied, alongside Saint Joseph’s, for sixth in the league standings, still just two games back in the loss column of the No. 4 spot. In a conference that’s as wide open as it’s been in awhile, just three games essentially separate first place (VCU, 9-3) from 11th.

Expected as it might have been, that’s the encouraging part.

“That’s how it always is,” Schmidt said. “One year, Dayton when they had Obi Toppin went 17-1 or whatever (18-0 in 2019-20), but for the most part, it’s pretty tight. It’s usually tight in the middle, and that’s how it is now, so it’s no surprise. But we really don’t worry about what other teams are doing. We’ve just gotta concentrate on what we can do and hopefully we can win a few more games.”

AND THAT’S the critical part. Bona, after consecutive losses, currently has just a 6.2 percent chance of securing a double-bye at next month’s Atlantic 10 Tournament, per data specialist Bob Arciero.

If it were to get to 11 wins, it would figure to still have an opportunity to grab the No. 4 spot, meaning it would need to go 4-1 down the stretch. And for tiebreaking purposes, it would almost have to win tonight’s rematch with the Rams … a prospect which, this year, has become easier said than done.

FORDHAM’S victory at the Reilly Center on Jan. 25, its first over Bona since 2013, was one of seven triumphs in the last eight games for the Rams, an almost unprecedented stretch that has vaulted them from pesky combatant to legitimate conference contender. In that time, Fordham (20-5, 8-4) has won at both Bona and Duquesne and beaten George Washington, Saint Louis and UMass by double figures. It’s 15-2 on the year at Rose Hill, where it’s drawing real crowds again.

So, no, winning in the Bronx is far from the lock it seemingly always had been (Bona actually hasn’t lost there since Schmidt’s first season). And in order to do it, the Bonnies, perhaps more than anything else, will have to be stronger with the ball.

IN AN increasingly concerning trend, Bona has struggled against big, physical opponents who play aggressive man-to-man defense, particularly its guards, who have, at times, been shut down as a result. This was evident in losses to Loyola-Chicago, Rhode Island, Fordham and on Saturday against Duquesne, where Schmidt’s team committed a season-high 25 turnovers while succumbing to the Dukes’ smothering defense.

The key tonight, then, is not letting itself get pushed around.

“Yep, it’s about being ball strong,” Schmidt concurred. “You gotta play through the physicality. We’re a young team, we’ve got some young bodies. But it’s a mentality; you’ve gotta fight through it and you’ve gotta be ball strong, you’ve gotta go by ‘em, you’ve gotta make a play, and that’s what Fordham forces you to do.

“So hopefully we’ll be better (Wednesday) night than we were the other night.”

In Game 1, the Rams, who continue to be led by veterans Darius Quisenberry (17 points) and Khalid Moore (16 points, 7 rebounds), scored a numbing 51 second-half points and used a 12-2 run to push ahead and ultimately end the Bonnies’ 11-game win streak in the series. Moore and Quisenberry scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, and Will Richardson added 16.

Schmidt isn’t as concerned, though, about the offensive prowess of Fordham, which continues to rank last in the league in field goal percentage (.395). Bona’s focus is doing a better job against the Rams’ trademark “tandem defense,” which had the Bonnies below 60 points until the final two minutes of the first meeting, and on being able to generate enough buckets.

Bona now ranks last in conference play in scoring at just 65.8 points per game.

“They’re gonna come after us,” Schmidt said of the Rams, who are currently tied with Saint Louis for third in the standings. “They’re gonna deny stuff, they’re gonna make us go off the bounce. We’ve gotta be able to go off the bounce and be good enough to make a play. It’s about scoring, we’ve gotta be able to score the basketball against these guys. They’re a good defensive team, they’re not a great offensive team, they play extremely hard and we’ve gotta play as hard or harder than they do in order for us to win.

“They’re talented, it’s gonna be a hard game. We’re gonna be an underdog again on the road. We’ve gotta play well, take care of the basketball, we’ve gotta be able to score.”