ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure Athletics has launched the Bonnies Online Network, which will debut during the 2023-24 season as the exclusive new radio home for Bona’s men’s basketball games.
Starting this fall, all Bonnies men’s basketball games will be broadcast live for free through the Bonnies Online Network on GoBonnies.com. All games will also be available for replay, giving fans the option of listening live or on-demand through their computers or mobile devices.
Gary Nease will be on the radio play-by-play for fans once again as the longtime voice of the Bonnies enters his 29th season calling Bona games.
St. Bonaventure Athletics and WPIG, former host of Bonnies men’s basketball on terrestrial radio, have agreed to part ways ahead of the 2023-24 season.
“Our current contract with WPIG included an option for this upcoming season which was contingent on both parties agreeing to the current terms,” Seth Johnson, Sr. Associate Athletic Director for External Operations, said. “WPIG requested changes to the current contract and, unfortunately, after several weeks of negotiations, we were not able to come to an agreement that made sense for both parties. We valued our partnership with WPIG over the years and wish them the best in their future endeavors. It is unfortunate that our partnership with WPIG has come to an end, but we are extremely excited for the future of the Bonnies Online Network.”
Fans will be able to access audio of every game, home and away, through GoBonnies.com. Listen live links will be available both through the Bonnies team schedule page and game previews as well as by clicking on the “Live Events” tab of the GoBonnies.com home page.
The Mark Schmidt Radio Show will continue as in years past and will be made available in podcast form on the Bonnies Online Network as well as on video via GoBonniesTV on YouTube.
Bona’s ESPN+ TV schedule will remain unaltered for the 2023-24 season with details to come following the release of the Atlantic 10 schedule and confirmation of national TV dates.
All women’s basketball games will remain on air this season through WSBU 88.3 FM or at wsbufm.com.
The Bonnies Online Network will allow potential future audio broadcast opportunities for other St. Bonaventure Division I Athletics teams as well, including the addition of broadcasts for home events not streamed through ESPN+.
Sponsorship of Bonnies Online Network games and all opportunities surrounding men’s basketball broadcasts are available now by contacting Coordinator of Athletic Sponsorships, Cameron Myers, at cmyers@sbu.edu.