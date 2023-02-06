NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the fourth time this season, St. Bonaventure freshman Yann Farell has earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors.
In two pivotal wins for the Bonnies last week, the first-year forward averaged 15 points, shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 7-of-10 from distance.
Last Wednesday, Farell helped lead the Bonnies to a 66-62 road victory at Richmond, pouring in a team-high 18 points on 7-of-10 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the three-point line. He also added four rebounds and a pair of assists.
On Saturday night, the Libreville, Gabon, native scored 11 points, adding three assists in a 68-59 triumph over Dayton.
Farell is just the third-ever Bona player to be named A-10 Rookie of the Week at least four times in a season, joining Andrew Nicholson (six times in 2008-09) and Alvin Lott (five times in 1983-84).
Also, this season he has earned the award more times than any other player in the Atlantic 10. George Washington's Maximus Edwards now trails Farell as he has notched rookie honors three times this season.
The Bonnies look to remain hot when they welcome La Salle to the Reilly Center on Wednesday. Tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.