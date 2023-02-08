ST. BONAVENTURE — It was as optimal, if improbable, a stretch as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could have had.

Through a daunting three-game swing in which any reasonable fan would have taken even one win, the Bonnies captured all three. At a time where the hope was merely to stay afloat, Bona instead began another February run up the league ladder, knocking off the Atlantic 10’s first-place team (VCU), beating a decent Richmond squad on the road and picking up what could well go down as its biggest win of the year: Saturday’s convincing 68-59 triumph over preseason favorite Dayton.

Coach Mark Schmidt’s teams, in recent years, have done a solid job of avoiding a letdown after a momentous win. Now at something of an emotional peak this winter, it’ll look to maintain the same even keel in this one: tonight’s matchup against the lesser-heralded La Salle (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) inside the Reilly Center.

The message now? Making sure to adhere to Schmidt’s oft-cited 24-hour rule.

“We celebrate, we feel good about ourselves for 24 hours, then we go back to work,” said Schmidt, whose team knocked off Dayton for just the third time in his 16 years over the weekend. “The Dayton game is forgotten. We watched the tape. We’ve seen what we did right, what we did wrong and we move on to La Salle, and that’s what we do.”

He added, “All those other games are in the rearview and they’re not going to help us. That’s the mentality.”

BONA (13-11, 7-4), by virtue of Dayton’s loss Tuesday to VCU, is now, remarkably, alone in third in the league standings. In a span where its leading scorer, Daryl Banks III, has accounted for just three made field goals over the last three wins, it’s seen tremendous growth elsewhere, with Chad Venning averaging 16 points on 68 percent shooting, including his admirable 8-for-9 effort against touted Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, Yann Farell averaging 15 points en route to his fourth A-10 Rookie of the Week honor and Moses Flowers, now a fixture in the starting lineup, posting 13 points a night.

After taking the floor as a rare home underdog on Saturday, it’s back to familiar territory: A 6 ½-point favorite and the expected victor in the RC.

The Bonnies, though, understand they can’t lose focus now. Their inconsistent nature has lurked all year and has cost them against supposedly lesser teams before. They’re proof, Schmidt said, of his belief, against anyone, of “playing well and winning and not playing well and losing.”

ASIDE FROM that, much like last year, when Bona’s senior-laden team needed overtime to escape the Explorers at Gola Arena, La Salle is a team that can get you.

La Salle (10-13, 4-6) is, again, trying to find its way under a new coach — this time a familiar face in the great Fran Dunphy, the 74-year-old former Temple boss who came out of a short-lived retirement to try to help steer his alma mater back in the right direction. And after a five-game slide that included a pair of one-possession losses, it, too, appears to have turned a bit of a corner, having won back-to-back games — over George Washington (75-64) and at Saint Joe’s (73-65) — and is a bucket at Rhode Island away from also bringing a three-game win streak into this one.

As Schmidt noted, “they’ve lost some close games and they’ve been in just about every game they’ve played.”

“They’ve got a great coach, they’re well-coached,” he said. “They’ve got really good guards, really scoring guards, they’ve got really good length inside. But they’re an attacking team, they’re a team that they’re hard to keep in front. They got really quick guards, (Josh) Nickelberry’s one of the better shooters in our league …

“A lot of (their outcomes) have been a bounce of the ball, they’re a really good team.”

NO, A lot of La Salle’s numbers don’t leap off the page. And it ranks near the bottom of the league in total defense. But it’s long, featuring 6-foot-7 twin Saint Peter’s transfers (and former teammates of Banks’) Hassan and Fousseyni Drame, whom Schmidt referred to as “winners,” and 6-foot-9 forward Mamadou Doucoure, attacks the offensive glass and can score.

Guard Khalil Bentley is averaging a team-best 14 points while Nickelberry is at 10.5 points and averaging two 3s per game. Those two and reserve guard Anwar Gill (8 points, 3 rebounds) combined for 37 points to help keep La Salle in it against the Bonnies last year in Philadelphia.

Mostly, it has the wisdom of one of the most respected coaches in the country: Dunphy, who’s totaled an impressive 590 wins in three Philly stops (including Penn and Temple) and led the latter two programs to a combined 17 NCAA Tournament appearances before stepping down at Temple in 2019.

Schmidt and the Bonnies actually beat Dunphy the last time they saw him, in the program’s first and only win at Temple in 2013.

“He’s a Hall of Fame coach,” Schmidt said of Dunphy. “He’s got 500-something wins, he’s done it for a long, long time at three different schools, so a lot of respect for him. The kids play really, really hard for him. We were lucky to beat them last year and they got a lot of those guys back, especially their guards. They’re a good team, an aggressive team and they play to their strengths.”

A big key to a fourth-straight victory, which would match a season high, may be limiting La Salle, which ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rebounding percentage, in second-chance points.

Of being better on the defensive glass, Schmidt noted, “We work at it, we work at it in practice, repetition, making sure you limit them to one shot. That’s always an emphasis. You gotta limit everybody to one shot, but La Salle does a really good job (in that area).”