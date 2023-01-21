CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure 67-55 on Saturday.

Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.

Chad Venning had 16 points to lead the Bonnies (10-10, 4-3). Barry Evans had seven points to go with nine rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 7:59 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola Chicago visits Duquesne while St. Bonaventure hosts Fordham.

ST. BONAVENTURE (10-10)

Evans 3-4 0-0 7, Farell 2-7 1-2 6, Venning 6-12 4-4 16, Banks 3-11 0-0 7, Luc 2-16 0-0 5, Flowers 2-7 2-4 6, Rumpel 1-1 3-4 5, Mellouk 0-2 3-4 3, Hill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 13-18 55.

LOYOLA CHICAGO (7-12)

Alston 2-4 0-0 5, Golden 0-1 0-0 0, Norris 0-6 4-5 4, Quinn 1-4 1-2 3, Schwieger 3-4 0-0 8, Wilson 5-9 0-0 11, Kennedy 4-7 2-4 10, Welch 4-6 8-10 16, Hutson 4-4 1-1 10. Totals 23-45 16-22 67.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 31-27. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 4-22 (Evans 1-1, Farell 1-5, Luc 1-6, Banks 1-8, Flowers 0-1, Mellouk 0-1), Loyola Chicago 5-19 (Schwieger 2-3, Alston 1-1, Hutson 1-1, Wilson 1-4, Quinn 0-1, Kennedy 0-3, Norris 0-6). Fouled Out_Flowers. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 35 (Evans 9), Loyola Chicago 30 (Alston 6). Assists_St. Bonaventure 9 (Evans 3), Loyola Chicago 11 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 22, Loyola Chicago 15.