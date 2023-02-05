ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure’s basketball season could have gone sideways fast after the Bonnies dropped consecutive games at Loyola Chicago and at home against Fordham.

At 10-11 overall and 4-4 in the Atlantic 10, Bona was facing a daunting stretch of at VCU, at Richmond, and home to Dayton.

A team meeting prior to the VCU matchup helped to alter the course of the Bonnies’ season.

The latest in a string of three straight victories came Saturday night via a thorough 68-59 takedown of Dayton in front of a frenzied announced sellout crowd of 4,850 at the Reilly Center.

“We just talked about everything and what we needed to do,” guard Moses Flowers said of the meeting. “We just knew we had to be our brother's keeper and have each others’ back. That was the main thing, especially about that meeting. We’re all here together.”

If the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4) weren’t already a real contender to earn a top-four league finish and coveted bye in the Atlantic 10 tournament, they are now. Their latest triumph combined with Fordham’s loss to Richmond leap frogged them over Dayton (15-9, 7-4) into third place.

Though there’s still seven games left to play, it appears Mark Schmidt’s roster has turned a corner of sorts.

“We’re just connected,” Flowers said. “We’re all just locked in.”

The Bonnies controlled the Flyers with one its most balanced scoring efforts of the season. Led by Chad Venning’s 17 points, each of the Bona starters scored at least 11.

It helped have the support of a crowd led by a lathered up student section in a nationally televised 8 p.m. tilt with an A-10 heavyweight that the Bonnies hadn’t beaten since 2016. As the final seconds ticked away, Daryl Banks III lifted his arms to further stoke the boisterous crowd and made a heart sign with his hands toward his fellow students before leaving the floor.

“Without them, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here as victors,” Schmidt said.

“The Reilly Center is amazing. It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen. And that capacity, you feed off of it,” Venning added.

“The energy, yeah,” Flowers concluded. “The crowd gets us going. When you hit a three and you hear the crowd just roar, it just makes you feel good.”

Oh, it’s also February – the time Schmidt’s teams typically begin rounding into shape for the most important games of the season. They won their ninth straight in the month dating back to last season and are 43-14 since 2016.

What will be forgotten from this one is that Dayton started strong with a 20-13 lead, confounding Bona with its speed, size, and athleticism.

As Schmidt said, “They had us on a string.”

The Bonnies played the role of puppet master the rest of the way.

The Flyers only scored six points over the remaining 10 minutes, 54 seconds of the first half. The Bonnies, meanwhile, posted 20 in the span, including 11 from Venning to go into intermission with a 33-26 lead.

Though UD trimmed the deficit to one with an 8-2 start to the second half, the Bonnies countered with another big run – 19-6 – from which the Flyers could not recover. The stretch included a technical foul called on Dayton coach Anthony Grant for arguing a loose ball foul.

Bona led by as many as 16 in the second half in handing UD its third straight road defeat.

Asked the favorite thing about the way his team is playing, Schmidt singled out defense. Bona held the Flyers under 40 percent from the field (22 of 56) and to 20 percent on 3-pointers (4 of 20).

“It’s not our offense that’s winning games,” Schmidt said. “It’s our defense.”

Schmidt also credited the Bonnies for feeding the ball inside to Venning and for the big man’s work “finishing and kicking the ball out.”

Against the A-10’s top frontcourt of DaRon Holmes and Toumani Camara, Venning produced his best all-around performance of the season. In addition to shooting 8 of 9 from the field, he led Bona with eight rebounds, three blocked shots, and two steals while also dishing out a pair of assists.

“I thought Chad really held his own,” Schmidt said. “He commanded a double team at times. He scored inside when he needed to. He played that blue collar style of play that we need inside.”

“Coach said blue collar stuff,” Venning added. “I was just trying to do my best out there as much as I can.”

Flowers and Kyrell Luc each added 13 points, Banks 12, and Yann Farell 11 for the Bonnies. Farrell drained consecutive 3-pointers to ignite the second half run, while Banks netted each of his points after halftime and contributed five assists with one turnover to keep Bona ahead.

Led by Farell (3 for 5) and Flowers (3 for 6), the Bonnies shot 9 of 24 from 3-point range and 22 of 52 overall.

Holmes paced the Flyers with 21 points on 7 of 8 field goals and Camara chipped in 12 points and 17 rebounds. Bona benefited from Camara and wing Mustapha Amzil being limited by foul trouble. UD was also without injured starting guard R.J. Blakney.

The Bonnies stay home to face La Salle at 7 p.m. Wednesday.