ST. BONAVENTURE — “Hope,” St. Bonaventure basketball coach Mark Schmidt said, was all the Bonnies had left with 2.2 seconds left, trailing by two, and throwing the ball in 94 feet from their basket.

The same could be said for when Bona trailed by 18 points with under nine minutes to go, the Reilly Center about as lifeless as it can be for an alumni weekend game.

The Bonnies, listless to that point, furiously rallied to force overtime against George Washington. But with just over two seconds remaining in the extra period, another miracle wasn’t coming.

A hopeless football pass was intercepted by the Colonials, sending Bona to its fourth consecutive loss with an 83-81 decision in an Atlantic 10 contest on Sunday before 4,760.

Sitting in third place in the conference just two weeks ago, now the Bonnies (13-15, 7-8) must hope they can get things together in these last three regular season games to avoid dropping to 10th or lower and being subjected to a Tuesday opening round game in the upcoming A-10 tournament.

“We didn't give up,” said big man Chad Venning when asked what gives the Bonnies confidence they can resurrect their season. “That's our hope.”

Schmidt, however, was in no mood to look too far ahead after the Bonnies dropped below .500 in league play this late in a season since 2017-18.

“We don't look at it as three games. It's one more game,” he said. “We turn the page. We have the 24-hour rule and get ready for Davidson. We're trying to win our next game. That's the mindset.”

No matter, this is rare territory for the Bonnies under Schmidt. They hadn’t lost four A-10 games in a row since the 2012-13 season. They haven’t lost five consecutively since 2008-09, the coach’s first season.

On top of that, Bona had owned GW (13-14, 7-7) of late, having won five straight meetings dating back to February 2017. The Colonials last win in RC was in January 2014.

And despite falling behind 18 points, the Bonnies very well could have won this one.

They went ahead 79-76 on a Daryl Banks III 3-pointer with 1:13 left in overtime and 81-77 on a pair of Moses Flowers free throws with 42.1 seconds to go.

The game shifted when Brendan Adams made like his brother, former Bona star Jaylen Adams, by draining a leaning 3-pointer with 27.5 seconds left.

Flowers missed the first of a one-and-one free throw trip, giving GW the chance to go ahead. James Bishop IV was off on a driving attempt, but the Bonnies fumbled the rebound out of bounds. Bishop had the ball again and this time was fouled by Kyrell Luc shooting a 3-pointer.

The A-10’s leading scorer hit all three free throws and the Colonials halted a string of five losses in their last six games.

“It's almost like they won, we won, and then we gave it back to them,” Schmidt said.

Pointing to the missed free throw, failure to secure the rebound, and fouling a jump shooter, he added: “Games like that, you can't make plays like that. We'll learn from it. We'll grow from it.”

If only the Bonnies had shot better over the game’s first 30 minutes. They were 8 of 33 and 1 of 12 on 3-pointers in the first half. They were 15 of 50 before closing with a 14 of 26 clip.

“We didn't do much to cheer about in the first half,” Schmidt said. “That 3-2 zone affected us. We had a ton of open shots. We couldn't knock them down.”

The cold shooting helped GW build a 55-37 lead with 8:55 to go. That’s when Bona’s comeback started.

Schmidt’s side scored the next eight points and the Bonnies kept the deficit around 10 until two minutes to go.

Cold to that point, Flowers canned a pair of 3-pointers and added another bucket on a steal and layup to stoke the rally. Bona trailed 71-70 after Banks buried three free throws.

Adams made a free throw to put the Colonials up two. Out of a timeout with 9.5 seconds left, Banks’ driving shot missed, as did a putback attempt from Venning. The loose ball deflected to Luc, who made a short jumper to tie it with 0.5 seconds on the clock.

The Bonnies grabbed the lead early in OT for the first time since 11:54 of the first half, but the good times didn’t last.

“We can't come out flat like we did,” Banks said. “We've got to play with more emotion, more energy, and play harder really. That's when we win, when we do all those things.”

Venning led the Bonnies with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots. Banks added 18 points and five rebounds, Flowers 15 points, and Luc 12 points and seven rebounds.

The backcourt trio of Banks, Flowers, and Luc started 4 for 26 from the field before finding their rhythm.

“We were getting open looks,” Banks said. “We just couldn't knock them down. We got what we wanted. We couldn't finish.”

GW, meanwhile, shot 27 of 59 from the field for 51 percent – the third opponent to hit 50 percent or better during the losing skid

Adams netted 28 points, backcourt mate Bishop pitched in 25, and freshman Maximus Edwards grabbed 15 rebounds for the Colonials.

“We're not as connected as we need to be,” defensively,” Schmidt said. “We did force 19 turnovers, so we're doing something right. They're getting into the lane a little bit, and we're giving up easy shots.”

The Bonnies play at Davidson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Said Venning: “We've got to keep pushing and working hard.”