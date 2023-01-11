It was, for a long while, galling.

Then, it was gallant.

And finally, agonizing.

Such describes the emotional roller-coaster that was the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s latest bid for a road win.

Bona trailed for virtually the duration, falling behind by a seemingly insurmountable deficit of 11 (64-53) with five minutes remaining. It then embarked upon one of its most inspired segments of the season, rattling off 14 of the next 16 points, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers and a go-ahead three-point play from Daryl Banks III, to go up 67-66 with 33 seconds remaining.

And then an ugly loss turned would-be confidence-building win fizzled into heartbreak. Fouled at the other end -- unequivocally the game’s defining factor -- Rhode Island made a pair of free throws to retake the lead with 17.6 ticks remaining. With a chance to win, Kyrell Luc’s driving left-side layup missed. As did a tip-in from Anquan Hill, as did a tip-in from Chad Venning. And that was it, as the buzzer sounded on a stinging 68-67 Bona loss to rebuilding Rhode Island before 4,722 observers on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center.

FOR BONA fans, there were two ways to view the setback, which dropped the Bonnies to 0-6 in true road game this winter.

The good: Unlike in previous games when adversity hit, Bona (8-9, 2-2) never crumbled, instead making a furious 11-0 rally to give itself a chance. The bad: Bona didn’t look particularly good for 35 minutes and then missed a golden opportunity for a road win against what might be one of the league’s bottom-tier teams.

No matter how you view it, however, one thing was certain:

“We didn’t get off to a great start,” said coach Mark Schmidt, whose team trailed by margins of eight and nine points early in each half before climbing back in each instance, “but I thought we battled.

“We fouled too many times, we didn’t do a great job on the backboard, but I thought when we got down by 11, our guys started playing harder, more consistent, and that’s how we need to play for 40 minutes. But we showed some character, we didn’t give in, we had a couple good shots at the end, they just didn’t go in.”

Gutsy effort aside, he then cut to the core of the matter: “You can’t get down by 11 (and to as beatable a URI team as Bona has seen in years), against any team on the road; it’s hard to come back. Our guys fought, but we just came up a little bit short.”

DESPITE their struggles, the Bonnies attempted 15 more shots than the Rams (6-10, 2-2), made six more total field goals, including two more 3-pointers, and had seven fewer turnovers. Despite some lapses, they defended well enough to win, holding a Rhode Island team that’s below average offensively where it should -- to just 68 points on 38 percent shooting.

The big difference, again, was free throws.

Entering Wednesday, Bona had both struggled to keep its opponents off the line and get to the line, as opponents had attempted nearly 100 more total free throws (343-251) and outscored it by a wide margin (241-173) at the stripe. Five teams had attempted 24 or more free throws in games that Bona didn’t shoot nearly as many.

And so it was against the Rams.

RHODE Island finished a solid 24-of-29 at the stripe, highlighted by sophomore guard Ishmael Leggett, who totaled a game-high 23 points and went 10-for-11 at the line, including the game-winners. The Bonnies, meanwhile, went just 9-of-13. And whether the officiating has something to do with it or not, Bona regularly remains the team more prone to foul trouble by being out of position and the less aggressive of the two squads.

“Yeah, they’re getting to the line; we’re not doing a good job of keeping the ball in front of us,” Schmidt acknowledged, before adding of the rebounding issue (a 44-36 advantage for the Rams): “We started off, the first two plays of the game, they had two offensive rebound putbacks. Leggett is the leading offensive rebounder for a guard in the A-10 and he gets four. That’s stuff we can control, and we didn’t.”

Of Rhody’s final possession, in which Bona played solid defense until getting whistled for a reach, he added: “You want to make the team score, you don’t want to give them something; you want to make them earn it, so we made a mistake there.”

BANKS III came alive when his team needed him most and finished with 12 points. But much like the Saint Louis game before it, he was far too quiet up until those final five minutes, notching only one bucket, a 3-pointer just before halftime, and going 4-for-14 from the field.

Kyrell Luc, aside from a 7-of-20 outing, had a sensational night, racking up 20 points, nine assists to no turnovers, seven rebounds and five steals. Venning had 10 points and seven rebounds and Moses Flowers had another solid game off the bench, going for 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting until committing his fifth foul on Leggett’s go-ahead freebies.

Yes, when Banks III made the free throw on his three-point play to give his team a 68-67 lead in the final seconds, it appeared Bona had finally put itself in position, after a handful of close calls, to “steal one on the road.” But a number of missed bunnies, particularly in the first half, when it shot just 10-of-35 (28 percent) from the floor in falling behind 29-27 at the break, and another uneven free throw disparity cost it.

The result was a sixth-straight loss in Kingston, where the Bonnies haven’t won in nearly a decade (Feb. 9, 2013).

“We just … everybody was making mistakes,” Schmidt said. “We just didn’t play well enough consistently to beat a team on the road.”