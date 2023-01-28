Coming off a two-game losing streak and its lowest-scoring half of the season, there was still hope for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

Bona’s defense gave its offense enough room for error to have a chance in the second half against one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Despite scoring just 18 first-half points on the road Saturday night, the Bonnies only trailed VCU by five: 23-18 after Barry Evans’ buzzer-beating layup from an offensive rebound.

Within five minutes of the second half, Bona had its first lead since the early minutes, and fought the Rams the rest of the way. VCU led by as much as six points with under seven minutes to play, 49-43, but Bona roared back again and held on to a 61-58 victory.

Bona not only knocked off a VCU team that entered the night tied for first in the conference, but claimed its first road victory of the season. After consecutive losses to Loyola and Fordham, Bona bounced back at VCU’s Siegel Center in front of 7,637 fans.

Freshman Yann Farell (seven rebounds) and junior Moses Flowers scored 15 points each to lead the Bonnies (11-11, 5-4), the former on 5-of-7 3-point shooting and the latter 3-of-6 from 3. Flowers started for the first time this season in place of Barry Evans.

“We're a really young team and for us to be able to bounce back from two losses and play the way we did, and we got down and the crowd got into it and we maintained our composure, it was a great showing by our guys,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “I'm really proud of how they played.”

Center Chad Venning scored 13 points, including the Bonnies’ last two field goals, post-up layups for leads of 56-53 and 58-54 in the final three minutes.

“We made some shots, we got some open shots, we knocked them down,” Schmidt noted of the offensive improvement. “In the first half we had some open shots and we just missed them. In this type of environment, when they're making runs, we've got to quiet the crowd by making shots and we did that in the second half.”

Of Venning’s post play, Schmidt noted, “Chad missed some inside, some easy ones, but the way that VCU plays and they pressure the perimeter so hard, you're going to relieve some pressure by throwing the ball inside. We got some quick-hitters and the guys really executed and Chad finished those plays.”

After Venning’s last basket gave his team a four-point lead with 31 seconds to play, Bona held on as Flowers made three of his four free-throw attempts on consecutive possessions. After the last, a miss on the second of one-and-one bonus free throws with six seconds remaining, VCU’s Ace Baldwin dribbled into a long-distance 3-pointer but missed the desperate chance to tie at the buzzer.

Battling foul trouble in his 31 minutes, Baldwin scored 15 points with six assists to lead VCU (16-6, 7-2) and Jalen DeLoach had a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards.

By inserting Flowers in place of Evans, Schmidt hoped to avoid a slow start on the offensive end.

“I just thought that against VCU, we've got to get off to a good start, and the way they play defense we needed as many shooters on the court as we could have and that's why (we made the change),” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said Evans still made two big plays: a steal and score on an out-of-bounds play and the put-back before halftime.

“He did a good job,” Schmidt said. “I just thought that we needed a little bit more offense to begin. VCU gets you down early and if you're down early with this crowd, it can get out of hand.”

Against the vaunted VCU “havoc” press, Bona committed fewer turnovers than the Rams, 12-10. Schmidt credited Kyrell Luc and Daryl Banks III, two primary ballhandlers.

“I thought we did really well,” Schmidt said of breaking the press. “I thought we spaced it out, I thought Kyrell and Daryl did a really good job of maintaining their focus. We didn't get sped up too much. That's a hard press. It's hard to simulate in practice but our guys I thought did a really good job.

“To play against them and only have 10 turnovers, that's a great effort by our guys.”

Evening the all-time series with VCU at 8-8, Bona earned its first road win over the Rams since Feb. 24, 2018.

“I thought we played extremely hard,” Schmidt said. “We executed at the end but I thought that was the best performance from an energy standpoint. To beat VCU in this type of environment says a lot about the character of our guys. We executed at the end, but I thought throughout the game we played really, really hard. Great defense on a really talented team. Just proud of our effort, and to be able to come in here off a loss against Fordham shows a lot of character of our guys.”

Amid this up-and-down season, Bona pulled back to .500 overall and 5-4 in conference play. Playing at Richmond on Wednesday, Bona will stay in the city this week, taking Sunday off before practicing Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the Spiders.

Asked whether such an upset — Bona was 11.5-point underdogs by some betting lines — could change the trajectory of a season, Schmidt wouldn’t go that far.

“It's hard to say. We're just trying to enjoy this one,” he said. “Who knows. Who knows.”