DAVIDSON, N.C. — The St. Bonaventure University women's basketball team dropped a 73-39 decision on the road at Davidson Saturday afternoon at Belk Arena.
Breauna Ware and I'yanna Lops each tallied 11 points and six rebounds for the Bonnies.
Davidson (8-9, 1-2 A-10) took control early on in the first quarter Saturday and never looked back.
Nikki Oppenheimer started the scoring for the Bonnies with a spot-up 3-pointer, giving the visitors the first lead of the ballgame.
The Wildcats, however, used a 23-1 run over the final nine minutes of the quarter, taking a 23-4 lead after one.
The Bonnies (3-17, 0-5) tried to battle back late in the first half with a 6-0 spurt, but a Davidson three with under a minute to play pushed the host's lead to 20 at halftime, 36-16.
Davidson's momentum carried into the second half as the Wildcats continued to hold their double-digit advantage.
The Bonnies are back in action Jan. 19 at the Reilly Center when they host Dayton. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.