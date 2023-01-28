It’s a crossroads.

It’s a do-or-die kind of situation.

It’s a gutcheck point in the season.

It’s all of the cliches.

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has lost consecutive games — to the only winless team in the conference and Fordham at home — just before its most treacherous three-game stretch of the season.

Bona (10-11, 4-4), with a positive response, could in the next week, garner one or more of its biggest victories of the year, win a road game in resounding fashion and send a message that this group isn’t as finished as some fans might think. Or, it could be staring down the barrel of a five-game losing streak.

Of course, Bona can’t allow itself to get caught up in the weight of its current circumstances. It can only do its best to prepare for what will undoubtedly be one of its biggest challenges of the year: tonight’s road matchup against red-hot, first-place VCU (6 o’clock, WPIG-FM, CBS Sports-TV) inside the Siegel Center.

“It’s not a crossroads or whatever,” maintained Bona coach Mark Schmidt, taking the opposing viewpoint. “Whatever crossroads means … that’s not what it is. It’s just our next game. We’ve got 10 games to go, six on the road, four at home, and you try to win ‘em all. We try to prepare as best we can.”

Of the Rams, he added: “We know we’re gonna be a big underdog (10½ points as of Friday night); most teams are when they play VCU at VCU. But we’re gonna do the best job we can and hopefully we can come out with a victory. That’s the goal.”

NEARING THE halfway point of the Atlantic 10 campaign, the Rams (16-5) have staked their claim as the best team in the conference, having won six-straight and 11 of their last 12, their only loss a 79-70 decision at Duquesne.

Two weeks ago, VCU won a heavyweight battle at Dayton, rallying from four down with 28 seconds left to win 63-62 on a Nick Kern steal and jumper with 16 seconds remaining. And that might have ignited something, because since then, it’s been a buzzsaw, winning its last three games by an average of 20 points, including an 83-55 demolition of UMass and 72-52 triumph over Gerge Mason — both at home.

For a Bona team that has, at times, succumbed to both physical play and pressure and for whom confidence can be fleeting, this isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

VCU again has a tough, veteran-laden squad, highlighted by preseason first-team all-conference point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, who averages 12 points, leads the league in steals (2.4 per game) and sits second in assists (6.0). It’s a group that also includes fifth-year Michigan transfer forward Brandon Johns Jr. (12 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore returners Jamir Watkins (10 points) and Jayden Nunn (9 points).

THE RAMS, who sit a half-game ahead of Saint Louis for the top spot in the A-10 standings, are at, or near, the top in most scoring, defensive and rebounding statistical categories in conference play. Aside from the Dayton win and Duquesne loss, they’ve captured every league game by at least 12 points, and have lost at home just once this year: to Jacksonville, back on Dec. 7.

But the biggest reason for that success, of course, is their trademark “havoc” defensive pressure. VCU has again been a terror at causing turnovers, ranking No. 13 nationally in giveaways forced at 17.8 per game, which allows it to score in transition and opens up the 3-point line, from where it’s shooting a league-best 45 percent in league play.

For Bona, that’s undoubtedly the biggest key to having any chance in this one.

“We gotta handle their pressure — their full-court pressure, their half-court pressure,” Schmidt said plainly. We gotta handle their crowd.”

FOR THE last two years, the Bonnies, led by veteran point guard Kyle Lofton, had teams that could largely do that, having taken two of three from the Rams in 2020-21, including that year’s A-10 championship game, and earning a split last season. Now, however, they have a brand-new squad with a young point guard, none of whom — save for Daryl Banks III, who played there last year in Saint Peter’s season-opener — have faced this pressing defense before … who will be doing so in one of the most hostile road environments in the conference.

Just as it’s had to teach a young team the nuances of Richmond’s Princeton-style offense and Fordham’s tandem defense, it’s had to go from the ground up with VCU’s “havoc” pressure.

The preparation since Thursday has been the same as any other year, Schmidt said, “but there’s been more repetition to it.”

“It’s hard to replicate, it’s hard to duplicate in practice,” the 16th-year coach acknowledged. “But we do the best job we can. You put six guys out there and you have them go crazy. But it’s hard to have the environment, the crowd and all that stuff. … It’s a learning experience, it’s the first time for all of our guys.”

VCU marks the first of back-to-back Richmond road games, as Bona will take on the Spiders in a rematch on Wednesday night before returning home to play preseason favorite Dayton next Saturday. For the Bonnies, one of four 4-4 teams currently tied for sixth in the A-10 standings, this could well be a stretch that gives them a fighting chance for a No. 4 or 5 seed at season’s end or knocks them into the bottom half for the remainder of the year.

Schmidt’s team, of course, only sees an opportunity.

It’s gonna be fun,” Schmidt said. “It’s a great environment, I think our guys are looking forward to it. Hopefully, as the game goes along, you get accustomed to their speed. At first it’s gonna be difficult, but hopefully as the game goes along, we can do a much better job.”