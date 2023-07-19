St. Bonaventure alum Brett Dobson’s arrow continues to point upward as he has earned a selection as a starter in the upcoming 2023 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game.
Dobson, a Class of 2022 St. Bonaventure graduate, has helped the Archers to a league-best 4-1 start through five regular season games, tying with the Waterdogs atop the PLL standings.
A big reason for the Archers success has been the work of Dobson in the cage. He currently owns a 60 percent save rate with 68 saves on the year and a 9.8 goals against average. Dobson leads the PLL in GAA, allowing the fewest goals in the league thus far per contest, while he ranks second in the league in saves, just three behind the 71 of Jack Kelly for the Redwoods. His save percentage also is second in the PLL thus far.
The 2023 PLL All-Star Game will take on a new format this year with the PLL Veterans team facing the Rising Stars. As a second-year professional, Dobson will be the starter for the Rising Stars squad. The game is set for Saturday in Louisville with a skills challenge at 6 p.m. and the game at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.
Dobson has firmly established himself as one of the top goalies in the pro ranks this season.
Before returning for a second season in the PLL, Dobson starred in his first season of pro box lacrosse as part of the National Lacrosse League. He was runner up for the NLL Rookie of the Year and named to the All-Rookie Team after a standout campaign with the Georgia Swarm.
In his first season of NLL play, he played 881 minutes with an 8-7 record including a 10.69 goals against average which ranked fifth among all league goalies with 500 or more minutes of action. He stopped 78 percent of shots on net and was just the eighth goaltender named to the NLL All-Rookie Team since 2001.
Dobson was selected in the first round of both the PLL and NLL drafts following a consensus All-American career at St. Bonaventure. The Oshawa, Ontario native manned the net for the Bonnies in each of their first four seasons at the Division I level, making 569 career saves with a .601 save percentage during his time with the Bonnies.