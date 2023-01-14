ST. BONAVENTURE — Daryl Banks III and Moses Flowers had 20 points each in Saint Bonaventure's 71-63 victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Banks had five rebounds for the Bonnies (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Flowers was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. Kyrell Luc shot 6 for 22 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
Matt Grace led the Spiders (10-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tyler Burton added 15 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 13 points and six rebounds.
Banks scored seven points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 29-23. Flowers scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the Bonnies to an eight-point victory.
"It was a great victory for our guys. We've been struggling rebounding and getting to the foul line, but we were able to change those things tonight," St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. "It wasn't always pretty but our defense really carried us. Defense has to be the staple, and I thought we defended really well, especially in the first half when we were struggling offensively."
Kyrell Luc, who finished with 17 points, gave the Bonnies the lead with a traditional three-point play seven minutes into the second stanza.
Richmond followed with free throws, but Flowers delivered a bucket plus the foul on the next trip as the Bonnies were rolling.
During the game-changing sprint, Flowers was at the head of the charge, scoring 15 points after intermission. His three with 7:15 remaining gave the Bonnies their largest lead, 56-41.