ST. BONAVENTURE — A free screening of the movie “Frida” will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
The film is being shown in conjunction with the exhibition “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” produced by the National Endowment of the Humanities. The exhibition is on view in Quick Center’s Winifred Shortell Kenney Gallery, located on second floor, until May 23.
The film will be introduced by Dr. José Medrano, assistant professor of Spanish at SBU.
“Frida,” directed by Julie Taymor, tells the story of the extraordinary life of Frida Kahlo. The daughter of a German Jewish father and a Mexican mother, Kahlo grew up in Mexico City at a time when it was a hotbed of exile and intrigue. As a student, she went to see the great muralist Diego Rivera at work, which began a long dysfunctional relationship.
Kahlo was almost killed in a trolley crash in which her back was shattered and a steel rod pierced her body. She was never free of pain again and for long periods had to wear a body cast. In the film, a bluebird flies from Kahlo’s hand at the moment of the crash, and later gold leaf falls on the cast. Director Taymor uses the materials of magic-realism to suggest how Kahlo was able to overcome pain with art and imagination.
The movie stars Salma Hayek as Kahlo, a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination, and Alfred Molina as Rivera. It is rated R for sexuality/nudity and language.
For information, call The Quick Center at 375-2494.