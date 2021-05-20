This week we celebrate National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, when we thank paramedics, EMTs and the entire EMS workforce for their service and sacrifices. It’s also an opportunity for EMS to continue to raise public awareness about the critical role of EMS in the community.
Our hospitals work closely with our EMS partners to protect the community. The emergency departments at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital have created a close relationship with EMS providers as they work hand-in-hand to ensure great communications, best practice protocols and learning. This relationship has benefited the community and saved lives.
During this very challenging past year, our EMS personnel, along with our physicians and hospital staff, stood bravely in the face of the pandemic, on watch out in the field 24/7 and putting themselves at risk to selflessly serve others.
It would be my suggestion that if you see an EMS provider out in the community, thank them for their service and if you see an ambulance or EMS rig out on the road simply give them a friendly wave. Like so many others during these challenging times, they are truly heroes.
Jeff Zewe, president, CEO, Upper Allegheny Health System