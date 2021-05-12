SALAMANCA — The mayor and members of the Salamanca Common Council will soon be conducting official business on new laptops.
The council Wednesday authorized purchasing the six new MicroSoft Surface laptops from CDW-G for $5,194.92.
City technology manager Scott Collins presented to the council in March about the possibility of the council members and mayor having their own devices to keep city work separate from other businesses.
Councilman Barry Smith (I-Ward 3) said Wednesday that the laptops would be good for virtual meetings as well as legal protection. “It’s just a safety net for us in case something happens,” he added.
City comptroller Kathi Sarver said $55,000 planned for 2021 to purchase a new server for the city was able to be paid for in the 2020 fiscal year, so those funds are available for technology in the current budget to cover the laptop costs.
“I don’t want to be in the situation where the city could not function if we were shut down,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera. “Hopefully it’s not going to be (shut down) again.”
Councilwoman Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) noted that the council had already approved the budget before the suggestion for new laptops, so funds for them were not in the 2021 budget. However, she said she supported the purchase because the city was already saving money from the server purchase earlier.
The council also authorized hiring an engineer to draw up plans for repairing the stone archway at the Veterans Memorial Park entrance.
The city and school district, which is subleasing the park from the city, had been in discussion over who should be responsible for the archway because it was not specified in the agreement between the two entities.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved entering into a contract with Lawley Insurance, of Buffalo, as the employee health insurance benefit broker for the city.
Sarver expressed frustration with the council changing insurance brokers immediately after the current broker, who had been with the city for 15 years, got the city better rates from BlueCross BlueShield than what were originally proposed.
The council also adopted a local law amending the city charter so that the Common Council shall have the sole authority to appoint, hire, remove and set the compensation of all city officers and employees, unless specifically provided otherwise by law.
A public hearing on the local law is scheduled for May 26 during the next regular council meeting.
The council adopted a local law amending the city zoning law to change the classification of a home at 231 Broad St. from residential to commercial use, as recommended by the planning board. Smith noted the homeowners wish to open a gift shop
A public hearing on this local law is scheduled for June 9 at that council meeting.
