Almost every serious hunter dreams of hunting elk. These magnificent creatures inhabit many western areas and Colorado’s high population allows out-of-state hunters to purchase a tag over the counter. Other states limit tags, and acquiring one can postpone your hunt for years.
Bradfordian Carl Mackey decided 2020 was his year and made the long drive to Colorado by himself. He’d be hunting public land in Unit 36 near Vail. Hunting in the mountains is a far cry from hunting in Pennsylvania. Our hilltops reach 2,000 feet, the mountainous area Carl would be hunting started at 9,200 feet and stretched upward to 11,000. The mountain sides can be incredibly steep and the thin air a very real challenge. Altitude sickness is not uncommon and hiking the steep terrain can you leave you trembling and gasping for breath. Physical fitness is a must for this type of endeavor.
Under no illusions about the shape he needed to be in, Carl rode his bicycle 20-30 miles two or three times a week, hiked up precipitous Toad Hollow twice a week and lifted heavily as well. He wore a 20-pound pack to further strengthen himself walking.
Preferring to hunt with a bow, Carl practiced extensively with his Matthews Triax until he could consistently hit a paper plate at 70 yards. He knew only one opportunity, if any, might present itself. He needed to make that shot or risk the very real chance of returning empty handed. For arrows, he chose Easton Full Metal Jacket shafts and Slick Trick Viper Trick, four-bladed broadheads.
Planning to sleep in his truck to save money, time and equipment he purchased the highest quality air mattress he could. This is a critical consideration for hunting in the mountains is exhausting and you need a comfortable, warm bed. It gets cold at night in the Rockies. A quality sleeping bag rated to -30 below is mandatory, extra blankets and maybe even another sleeping bag. I’ve experienced Idaho nights at altitude and even with all of the above you may be wearing many of your clothes to bed as well. When there’s no heat at night things get brutal.
For food he took a large quantity of jerky, hard boiled eggs, cheese and Mountain House dehydrated meals. If Carl had to do it over again, he would have included large quantities of dried fruit to help restore the electrolytes lost perspiring while climbing the mountainous terrain. Gatorade can help with this important consideration also.
The valley he was hunting had large swathes of Aspen in the bottom and thick stands of Douglas fir and other pines higher on the slopes. Elk usually move down during the night and back up during the morning. Because he was hunting by himself and the area was crisscrossed with deep ravines, treacherous rocks, fallen timber and numerous other opportunities to hurt yourself, Carl never began hunting until he could see, leaving the truck about 6:30 each morning. Though he found many tracks and wallows in lower, wetter areas the elk remained elusive.
For four and a half days Carl climbed the steep mountain sides, followed trails, called, sat, glassed, and waited patiently without hearing or seeing a single elk. This wasn’t a TV hunting program filmed on private property, this was public land and the elk were wary, very wary and exceedingly reluctant to reveal their location. It was discouraging, but you can’t quit even though it becomes difficult to rise early and keep hunting.
This afternoon Carl thought things out and decided to change his strategy. Almost all the sign wasn’t on the higher elevations, it was low, in the aspens. Why spend your time high then? Just sneak from elk wallow to elk wallow and call in between. There had to be satellite bulls around, the wallows were churned up every day and reeked to high heaven. The bulls urinate in the mud, their urine is very, very pungent, and then roll in it to make themselves more attractive to the ladies.
Air currents travel down the mountain sides so Carl stayed as low as possible greatly reducing his chances of being winded. Slipping as silently as possible through the beautiful, yellow-leafed aspens he paused close to a wallow, he could easily smell it and bugled, it was his third attempt that afternoon.
Immediately, a bull answered only 50 yards away. Electric shocks shot through him — a bull! He fumbled for an arrow and knocked it hearing a few rocks clatter as the bull moved closer. He had barely put the arrow on when he glimpsed the bull behind a big aspen only 30 yards distant. The bull stepped out into the open looking intently at some larger rocks above him, off of which the sound of Carl’s bugle must have bounced, actually concealing his location. He had his bow up, drew, centered the chest and shot. The bull flinched, ran 20 yards, stopped, tipped to one side and fell.
Carl ran excitedly up to his beautiful 5x5, raised his arms and bow high above his head and yelled, a cry of pure joy echoing and re-echoing up the valley. It had really happened when all seemed lost.