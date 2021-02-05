OLEAN — Residents lamented the job losses of their neighbors Thursday as Siemens Energy prepares to lay off 500 workers at the North Olean facility.
At Renna’s Pizza at the Olean Center Mall, employee Matthew Peterson-Volz said his grandfather had worked at the facility for a number of years and retired over six years ago.
“I know it’s unfortunate, and there is (very little) manufacturing here now,” Peterson-Volz said. “Once they leave, there’s really not going to be much else around here in terms of big employers … I just hope when they leave they can get somebody else in there.”
He said the closure will likely impact Renna’s as many Siemens’ employees had ordered lunch from them in the past.
Another employee, Thomas VanScoter, said his uncle works at the plant, but probably for not much longer.
“Now he’s going to have to find another job,” VanScoter said. “He’s upset about it because he’s worked there most of his (adult) life.”
Employee Cody Petteys said he has been tired of seeing factories leave the community over the past several years.
“When Ethan-Allen (furniture plant) went out in Eldred (Pa.), that threw both of my parents out of work,” he recalled.
Another Olean-area resident, John Poweska, said he sees the local plant closings getting “worse and worse.
“Anything like that has got to be bad on everybody” in the community, he said.
Bernadette Martin of Olean said she feels “very, very bad” about the closure.
“I just feel it’s going to hurt Olean terribly,” Martin said. “Especially during COVID … I’m concerned about Olean, we can’t afford to lose anything else.”
John Bartimole of Olean said that he believes the task now, in addition to bringing in new jobs to the area, “is making sure we’re doing all we can to keep the current businesses here and prospering.
“It’s much easier to keep what we have and grow it than it is to bring in a major new business,” he said. “But we have to exhaust all efforts, undoubtedly.”