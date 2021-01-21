I am not exactly sure why, but in the fall of 1963, when I entered fifth grade, it felt like achieving a milestone towards adulthood. Being a fifth-grader meant being more mature and grown up — at least that is how it felt.
That first day of school, I stood with my teacher and classmates, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag like I had done every school day of my young life.
Later that fall, in that same classroom, mid-day, a radio broadcast came over the loud speaker and we heard that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated. I remember the devastation on the faces of the teachers as we listened to the radio reports. Shortly after that we were sent home. My mom and dad had come home from their jobs and for days we remained glued to the television watching this National disaster unfold and finally the funeral of our President.
When I finally returned to school, we stood together that morning, my classmates and my teacher, to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I will never forget the tears that flowed down my teacher’s face as she recited the pledge with us. We stood stunned in the midst of the silence that followed our recitation, recognizing the deeper meaning of what we had just said.
What followed that day was a lesson about what that pledge meant. What I remember from that lesson was that a pledge was like making a promise to be true to the flag, which was a symbol of our country. That our country is “United,” a collection of states joined together to support a government, a democracy. Where the people choose representatives to make laws and govern people, promising to stand up for liberty, justice, freedom and fairness for all people.
This memory returned to me Wednesday as I watched the inauguration of President Biden, and along with those present, I recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1963, after the assassination of President Kennedy, I really did grow up, possibly more than I wanted. I recognized that our country had suffered national tragedies before. There have been many more as I have grown up in this country.
I know that we will continue to grow through tragedies in the future. Because, democracy is a continuing process, and we all are called to work in it, for it, and nurture it. Through it all, I believe, that we all want to find the path to be “One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
On Wednesday, I heard over and over this theme of being united and working towards being one as we move forward. I pray that today, we will all continue that journey together towards being what those words of our Pledge of Allegiance assert.