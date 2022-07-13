BELMONT – Remote Area Medical, – a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Sept. 24-25 clinic.
The two-day clinic is to be held at Genesee Valley Central School, 1 Jaguar Drive. RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set-up and take-down, as well as overnight parking staff to greet patients. Interpreters can also volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Belmont, N.Y. community, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.
In October, the group treated more than 300 people at a clinic at the school. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – made up of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.