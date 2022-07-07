Now that quiet has returned to the evening, late night and early morning, and the family dog has emerged from hiding following the barrage of Independence Day (or week) fireworks, local governments have some work to do.
The Legislature, which has been deluged with constituents' complaints, injury data, fire statistics, and pleas from local governments to upgrade the fireworks law that it passed in 2017, finally did so Friday.
Lawmakers passed the 2017 law because the one it replaced was absurd. It forbade Pennsylvanians from buying most fireworks in Pennsylvania but did not preclude fireworks sales. So fireworks retailers set up shop along highways near most of the state's borders and sold powerful fireworks to anyone with an out-of-state ID.
The new law lifted restrictions and created a tax structure that generates about $12 million a year in state revenue.
Since then, several deaths, numerous injuries and many fires — along with many enthusiasts' lack of regard for their neighbors — have demonstrated the need for improvements.
Lawmakers crafted a good compromise. The law still allows the sale and purchase of most classes of fireworks. But it limits their use statewide to between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., except on July, 2, 3 and 4 and Dec. 31, when the limit is 1 a.m. the following day.
The more important part of the new law is that it empowers local governments to act for public safety and quality of life considerations, in several ways.
Under the changes, municipal governments may require permits for residents to discharge fireworks. It precludes setting off fireworks within 150 feet of a building, which is especially important in densely populated cities. It means that local governments may bar fireworks use within their borders if there are no sites 150 feet from buildings, or within specific neighborhoods that fit that description.
Local governments should decide whether to require permits, and to assess where fireworks may be used in compliance with the new state law — ideally by Dec. 31, but at least by Independence Day 2023.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS