After state House Republicans managed to rid themselves of Rep. Nick Miccarrelli in 2018, after he allegedly sexually harassed fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil of Butler Twp., they realized that House rules covering such offenses were woefully inadequate to the task.
Even though the House Ethics Committee had found Toohil’s complaint against Miccarelli, along with that of another woman who was not a legislator, to be “credible,” Miccarrelli refused to leave. He hung on long enough to become fully vested in the lucrative pension plan that lawmakers have bestowed upon themselves.
The House adopted a new rule for members in 2019 proscribing “unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.” But that, too, proved inadequate because it applied only to House employees, whereas state representatives’ official interactions are far more extensive.
Now Republican Rep. Kate Klunk of York has introduced a resolution to narrow the loophole by proscribing sexual misconduct by members “while performing House-related services or duties or in or on any House-owned or leased property or facilities.”
That rule is tougher than the existing rule because it would bar sexual misconduct by House members against anyone — rather than House employees alone — while in the House itself or their district offices, in the course of their official duties.
But limiting the misconduct prohibition to “any House-owned or leased property or facilities” is a loophole of its own. No misconduct in the office, but at happy hour in the bar down the street ...?
Lawmakers should remove the geography from the resolution and simply outlaw sexual misconduct by any member, any time, anywhere.
It also should toughen penalties. The Legislature has the power to expel members for serious misconduct, and they don’t have to await a criminal conviction to act.
But the holy grail for the career politicians in the state Legislature is the lavish pension benefit. Former state Sen. Bob Mellow of Lackawanna County, for example, managed to hang on to his outlandishly excessive $241,000 annual pension benefit even after a job-related felony conviction.
To deter sexual harassment by House members, the ethics resolution should put those members’ pension benefits directly at risk.
— The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS