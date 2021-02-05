Faced with steep declines in enrollment, several of Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities are merging to adjust to the population shift. Soon, six universities will become two.
This is a difficult but necessary maneuver to combat harsh financial realities that have been exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
There will be program and faculty consolidations and cuts. However, certain departments will remain unchanged. Officials have stated that they have a plan to preserve each individual university’s athletic program. They’ll announce details in the summer.
The value of prioritizing the retention of sports teams even while academic programs are being slashed amounts to a simple cost-benefit analysis: The pros of keeping individual programs outweigh the cons.
Athletic facilities and opportunities can act as a significant enrollment driver and increase college recruitment and retention, the very issue Pennsylvania’s state universities are struggling with most.
It’s true that athletic programs are expensive to operate. Student scholarships, coaching salaries and administrative budgets can take significant portions of a university’s budget. But college sports programs — especially football — steer billions of dollars to universities countrywide through ticket sales, merchandising, television contracts and more.
These programs often pay for themselves and can even subsidize academic offerings. This would offset some of the financial losses brought on by a diminishing student body.
There’s also an institutional pride that is closely tied to athletic programs. Merging institutions will undoubtedly pose challenges, but maintaining individual school teams will help retain the identities of the individual institutions. In turn, this could improve alumni relations, as former students may be more hesitant to donate in the future if they believe their alma maters have become indistinguishable in the consolidation effort. Alumni donations remain a significant piece of the pie in overall college budgets.
Keeping the athletic programs will holistically benefit the universities. This is the right move for the state system.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS