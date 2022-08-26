RIDGWAY, Pa. — Here come the Gators.
The Port Allegany football team emphatically announced its arrival Friday night, winning on the road against one of District 9’s most consistently strong programs. The Gators devoured the Elkers in the rushing game, racking up 259 rushing yards to Ridgway’s 1 yard on the ground, running away with a 30-6 season-opening win in the new District 9 Region 1 division.
“First of all, all the credit to Ridgway's coaches and players, (this was) probably one of the cleanest games we've played in two years, both teams helping players up after tackles,” Port coach Justin Bienkowski said. “Ridgway had a lot of people to replace this year but coaches had them prepared. Talent might have been down a little bit from their standard but still a lot of talent on the field.”
Senior Blaine Moses led the Port offense, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
Port led 14-6 at halftime, then blanked Ridgway in the second half while adding two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Quarterback Drew Evens added 59 rushing yards on nine carries and completed half of his passing attempts (8-of-16) for 64 yards and a touchdown, a 20-yard strike to Peyton Stiles just before halftime to pull ahead 14-6. Stiles was Port’s leading receiver with four catches for 49 yards.
Miska Young had a sack and Evens pulled down an interception, the game’s lone turnover, to lead a strong game for the Port (1-0) defense.
“It took a little while to get going, we had some penalties in the first half and some miscues, some dropped passes, but the second half we came out in the third, they were firing on all cylinders. They really came together.
“Payton Stiles actually moved to tailback and had some nice runs and he was our leading receiver as well… The whole defensive line (played well). Miska Young had at least one sack and a couple tackles for loss. Carson Neely played well on both sides of the ball.”
Ridgway (0-1) scored its lone touchdown on fourth down, with Cameron Larkin completing an 11-yard pass to Eric Hoffman. Larkin went 5-of-13 for 50 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Kaden Dennis led the Elkers’ defense with 12 tackles including a sack.
Port had not played Ridgway since 2017, when the Elkers won a Week 2 game 48-0. Now, the Gators are the ones riding a high early in the season.
“Obviously expectations are high and it's really the cliche one step at a time, you've got to make sure they're focused on each game as it comes and don't look ahead,” Bienkowski said. “I think that was important tonight.”
NON-LEAGUE
Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14
RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Cameron County held a 223-203 advantage in total offensive yards, but the Red Raiders’ three turnovers hurt their chances at a season-opening win.
Union/A-C Valley quarterback Brody Dittman threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-17 passing. Mikey Card was the team’s leading rusher with 50 yards on 10 carries and als had a touchdown catch.
Cameron County quarterback Maddox Baughman scored both of his team’s touchdowns on the ground: the first cut Union’s lead to 14-6 in the second quarter. But the Red Raiders (0-1) would not score again until the second half, as Baughman’s run marked the final score of the game in the third quarter.
Baughman threw for 121 yards (9-of-20) with one interception. Brevin Lewis had four catches for 74 yards. Lathan Reed had 43 rushing yards and Jameson Britton ran for 40.
Britton also had a team-high 7.5 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss. Baughman also made a sack.