In his historic address to Congress on Sept. 26, 2015, Pope Francis singled out four “great Americans”: Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln, as well as two Catholics who are beloved by many but were controversial during their time.
Francis cited Dorothy Day, a journalist whose conversion propelled her to found the Catholic Worker movement and advocate for the poor, and Thomas Merton, a Trappist monk and one of the most influential Catholic writers of the 20th century — who has important ties to Olean and St. Bonaventure University.
Commentators observing the pope’s continuing visit to the United States noted his selection of Day and Merton for mention in his speech was significant because of their commitment to peace and nonviolence. Indeed, Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of a book on Merton, told the Washington Post last week that Merton was silenced by his superiors for writing against the Cold War.
The pope described Merton as “above all a man of prayer, a thinker who challenged the certitudes of his time and opened new horizons for souls and for the church. He was also a man of dialogue, a promoter of peace between peoples and religions.”
After converting to Catholicism and entering a monastery in Kentucky in 1941, Merton became famous after writing his autobiography, “The Seven Storey Mountain.” The 1948 book would go on to sell more than one million copies, while he also wrote dozens of other books, poems and articles on a wide range of issues. He was known in particular for his writings on interfaith dialogue, peace and nonviolence, all topics Pope Francis has touched on during his U.S. trip.
His connection to Olean and St. Bonaventure?
Sister Margaret Carney, president of the university, told Olean Times Herald staff writer Kelsey Boudin in 2014 that Merton, who began visiting the Olean area in 1938, found solace in the the area’s quiet tranquility, pointing to his journal references of the Allegheny River Trail, well before it became the well-traversed, paved recreation destination it is today. He wrote often of its natural beauty. While an English instructor at St. Bonaventure College, the peace and teachings he received from the Franciscan friars on campus were a foundation of his writing and eventual choice to join the Trappist monks, a disciplined Catholic society, at the Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani in Kentucky.
His legacy on the Bonaventure campus is notable. In anticipation of a four-day conference on Merton in June 2014 at SBU, Boudin wrote, “Indeed, it doesn’t take long for Bonaventure students to become acquainted with that legacy. For many slated to graduate today, regardless of religious orientation, the name Thomas Merton likely entered their vocabulary four years ago, give or take.
“If nothing else, the Thomas Merton Center on campus was a quiet place to study. He’s the topic of lectures. Students daily stroll past the religious statues Merton prayed before. And some of the profoundly religious continue to study the man’s life journey throughout their own lives.”
The Merton Archives at Bonaventure, according to the university, is one of the most important repositories of Merton materials worldwide. Its holdings include manuscripts and typescripts of his earliest journals, along with drafts of books and articles, letters, association copies of printed materials and other items. There is also an extensive collection of editions and translations of Merton's writings, while the general university library rounds out the collection of resources available with many books that have been written about Merton.
Before the Merton conference last year, Carney likened planned tours of campus, Merton’s Devereux Hall residence and the off-campus cottage where he wrote with renowned poet Robert Lax to visiting the homes of other famous historical figures. Lax, an Olean native who met Merton at Columbia University, was perhaps Merton’s best friend.
“(Merton’s) been dead for almost 50 years now, and yet his books are best-sellers,” Carney said. “There aren’t too many places you can visit that were a part of his lifetime. It’s sort of like, ‘George Washington slept here.’ Well, many of the places he slept are off the map now, either destroyed or sold or something.
“But Thomas Merton did sleep here, and this is a place where very significant choices in his life were crystallized by being here.”