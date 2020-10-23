Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.