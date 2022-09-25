ALBANY (TNS) — I don't want to shock you or ruin your day, but for a brief moment there I started to think Kathy Hochul told us a fib.
Hard to believe, I know. Our governor is a politician, and if there's one attribute that people associate with politicians, it's total honesty. Unlike the rest of us flawed human beings, politicians are paragons of moral virtue. Their word is gold, as everybody knows, and nothing good could come with besmirching the profession's fine reputation.
Nevertheless, I considered a few facts.
In July, the governor said the following when asked at a news conference about major campaign donor Digital Gadgets and the $637 million deal the New Jersey distributor received from her administration: "I was not aware that this was a company that had been supportive of me. I don't keep track of that. My team, they have no idea."
Politicians always say they don't keep track of donors. They also say contributions have no impact on policy. Both claims, of course, are one million percent true.
Donors give massive sums of money because they have such deep respect for the political system and it is a mere coincidence — and nothing more — when they subsequently come out on top with juicy contracts.
If you think otherwise, well, check your cynicism.
In this particular case, though, there's a wee problem. About a month before the Hochul administration agreed to purchase millions of COVID-19 tests from Digital Gadgets for $13 a test — roughly double the per-test price being offered by other distributors — she had attended a fundraiser thrown by Charlie Tebele, the company's CEO. My colleague Chris Bragg reported that detail in a story published Tuesday.
As I said in last weekend's column, Bragg has written a series of stories about the money Tebele and family members donated to Hochul before and after the state bought 52 million unusually expensive tests — at a time, mind you, when a disaster declaration issued by the governor had suspended the normal competitive bidding process for pandemic-related expenses.
Tebele, his wife and other family members have donated nearly $300,000 to Hochul's campaign. Jack Cayre, a Tebele business partner in a related Digital Gadgets company, and his family have given an additional $418,000. Hochul's campaign also hired a Tebele family member for its fundraising staff.
So much to keep up with! But let's return to the quote in question. I was not aware that this was a company that had been supportive of me.
Could it really be possible that Hochul in December would not be aware she had attended a fundraiser hosted by Tebele in November?
Sure it is. Hochul might have an alarmingly bad memory. Or maybe she attends so many fundraisers that they become a blur, with one donor blending into the next. When so many incredibly generous people want to give you money, who can possibly keep track?
Following in Bragg's digital footsteps, I emailed Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays to ask if she could explain why the Democrat had not been aware of the shindig she had recently attended.
In response, Crampton-Hays said Hochul "did not oversee the procurement process and was not involved in the day-to-day procurement decisions." The governor simply told her team "to purchase as many available tests as possible to meet the tremendous need across the state."
OK. But that didn't address why the governor would say she didn't know Digital Gadgets was a donor so soon after the fundraiser.
Meanwhile, as Bragg reported, Digital Gadgets has declined to say how the company came into contact with the Hochul administration concerning the sale. Worse, Hochul's campaign has declined to answer questions about any interaction between its staff or the governor with the company.
I'm ashamed now to admit this, but as I mulled over all these disquieting details, I went to a dark place. I started to suspect that the governor might have been a little dishonest with us, that she might have even ... fibbed. It was a terrible prospect, disillusioning and disorienting. Suddenly, nothing made sense.
Was I still in New York, where elected officials are especially known for their integrity, or had I been transported to some grim netherworld like, say, New Jersey? I started to sweat and my heart began to race. The room began to spin.
In fact, I was headed toward complete and utter despair when I happened upon something else Crampton-Hays wrote in her email: "As we have always said, campaign donations do not have any influence on government decisions and we reject any implication otherwise."
Oh, man. I can't tell you what a relief it was to read that. My pulse slowed, the gloom lifted, the planet returned to its axis.
I realize now what a mistake it was to doubt the governor. Politicians are honest. We know that, as surely as we know that birds sing. Why would I have allowed myself to think otherwise, even for a moment?
