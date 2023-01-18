Salamanca Police
- Jan. 10, 3:51 p.m., Devin J. Redeye, 26, of Salamanca was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Redeye was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Jan. 10, 3:51 p.m., Elsie I. Redeye, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested on five outstanding bench warrants. Redeye was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Jan. 11, 6:39 a.m., Quinton A. Powless, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with second-degree harassment. Powless was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Jan. 11, 4:34 p.m., Tracy A. Tidd, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Tidd was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Jan. 11, 4:55 p.m., Peggy Provorse, 64, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment. Provorse was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Jan. 11, 10 p.m., Douglas A. Farnham, 42, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with making a terroristic threat, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment. Farnham was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Jan. 11, 10:57 p.m., Rene J. Leblanc, 49, of Kill Buck, was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, no headlights, speed in zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, refusal to take a breath test and using cannabis/alcohol in a motor vehicle. Leblanc was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Jan. 12, 2:01 a.m., Brent S. Battaglia, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with petit larceny. Battaglia was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Jan. 14, 2:34 a.m., Donna K. Mohawk, 34, of Perrysburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and unlicensed operator. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Mohawk was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Jan. 15, 8:23 p.m., Jared Roode, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree harassment. Roode was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Jan. 16, 2:17 a.m., Tawny Kettle, 46, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, failure to dim lights, failure to keep right, speeding, unsafe turn and improper left turn. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Kettle was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Steven S. Colburn, 33, of Coldspring, was arrested at 3:53 a.m. Jan. 10 on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Colburn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Frederick T. Blanchard, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Jan. 10 on a warrant issued out of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Blanchard was turned over to Erie County deputies.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Carrie J. Abrams, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 5:14 a.m. Jan. 11 with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving on roadway laned for traffic. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which deputies allegedly determined Abrams had left the scene of an accident in Salamanca. Abrams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — James K. Denaro, 61, of Ashford, was charged at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Gooseneck Road. Denaro was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Brittany Colins, 22, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:57 a.m. Jan. 13 with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and unspecified traffic infractions. Colins was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CATTARAUGUS
— A 14-year-old Cattaraugus resident was charged at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. The juvenile was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Jan. 9 at the intersection of Tyler Whitmore Road and Route 39. David J. Davis, 61, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — Jessica Clark, 41, of Salamanca, was charged at 8 a.m. Jan. 10 with third-degree grand larceny. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 8. Clark was released on cash bail.
- EAST OTTO — Daniel L. Wilson, 56, of Union City, Pa., was charged at 7:54 p.m. Jan. 10 with driving while intoxicated. Wilson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Amanda J. Phinney, 35, of Leon, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 11 with petit larceny. Phinney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Jonathan R. Eggleston, 34, of Stockton, was charged at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 11 with second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 30. Eggleston was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 a.m. Jan. 12 at a driveway at 4160 Humphrey Road. Tyler L. Sturdevant, 49, of Salamanca, and Angela M. Sherwood, 48, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Chelsea M. Cook, 28, of Salamanca, was charged at 9:14 p.m. Jan. 12 with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se. Cook was issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Jan. 15 at the intersection of Route 242 and Route 16. Blake C. Spruce, 29, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Spruce was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.