ORCHARD PARK — The Pioneer football team gave Iroquois more of a fight than anyone has all year, but it wasn’t enough as the Chiefs came away with an 18-7 victory in the Section 6 Class B Football Championship at Highmark Stadium Friday night.
Although the Panthers were the first team all season to finish within 17 points of the Chiefs (11-0), Pioneer Coach Jim Duprey doesn’t take any pride in moral victories.
“Absolutely none,” Duprey said. “This was a loss, no matter what. We’re proud of the kids. We’re proud of the effort they put forth. At the end of the day, when you lose, you lose.”
Early on, the Panthers seemed primed to pull the upset over an Iroquois team that beat them by three scores back in Week 5. With the Chiefs leading 6-0 almost seven minutes into the first quarter, Pioneer quarterback Gavin Schwab uncorked a deep pass down the left sideline to receiver Karter Giboo, who took advantage of a fallen cornerback, broke a tackle, and bolted to the endzone for a 64-yard score.
“It was a break in coverage, we took advantage of it,” Duprey said. “Too bad we didn’t have more of those.”
Unfortunately for the Panthers (8-3), that pass would be their only score and would make up nearly half the yards they gained in the game. Pioneer turned the ball over on downs three times, had several three-and-outs, and had trouble getting anything going on the ground. Duprey chalked the struggles up to superior preparation on the Iroquois side.
The Chiefs’ success in stuffing the run forced the Panthers to stray from their normal playbook. A run-first team that averaged fewer than seven pass attempts per game through the regular season and playoffs, Pioneer threw the ball 10 times in the first half alone.
“It was an ‘Oh my God, what else are we going to do?’ kind of thing,” Duprey said. “We had to try to find a way to make plays. If that’s something that we have to do, then we do it and we have faith in our quarterback and receivers and line. But it didn’t always work.”
Meanwhile, Iroquois did not have much trouble at all moving the ball. While the Panthers again did a good job stymying a potent passing attack, the ground game was a different story. Star running back Trevor Barry tore through the Pioneer defense, racking up 272 yards and three touchdowns on roughly 40 carries. The last score was his 42nd of the season, setting a Section 6 record. He now has more than 2,000 yards on the season. He broke tackle after tackle while ripping off several long runs.
“You gotta put a lot of bodies on him,” Duprey said.
Despite Iroquois’ superior ability to move the ball, the game remained close throughout. The Chiefs scored first, taking advantage of an opening drive four-and-out from Pioneer. Barry ran in a 14-yard, third-down carry, which was followed by an extra-point miss. After the long Panther touchdown pass, Iroquois fumbled on its next possession, but Pioneer couldn’t take advantage and had to punt.
The Chiefs got the ball back and marched 80 yards downfield to score on another third-down, 14-yard Barry run early in the second quarter, but a two-point conversion attempt failed. Following another failed drive from Pioneer, Iroquois again moved down the field with ease, but failed on a fourth-down attempt inside the 10-yard line. The Chiefs would go to half with a 12-7 lead.
Iroquois wasted little time on the opening drive of the second half, going 66 yards in 2:10, punctuated by a three-yard, record-breaking Barry touchdown.
From there, the Pioneer defense bent but didn’t break. A Dakota Krygier sack of Iroquois quarterback Justus Kleitz ended one drive and another turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line stopped another. However, the offense wasn’t able to capitalize, going three and out twice in the fourth quarter. Iroquois was able to run out the final 5:51 of gametime to earn a sectional title.
The loss ended what has been a successful season for a young Pioneer team. Now, it’s time to start preparing for next season.
“I’m super proud of the kids and the effort they put in,” Duprey said. “There were a lot of underclassmen playing. We’re looking to get right in the weight room and get ready for next year. For the seniors, we are super happy and excited that they played for us and did a great job for us, and we’ll miss them a lot.”