Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Light rain early...with snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light rain early...with snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.