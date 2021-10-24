PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will present "An Evening of Owls" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Portville Free Library.
Following the lecture and weather permitting, participants will head up to the trails at Lillibridge for an owl walk. Dress appropriately and be sure to bring a flashlight. If the weather proves uncooperative the program will remain at the library for fun owl crafts.
The program is free for Pfeiffer members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are appreciated and may be made by Wednesday by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling the office at (716) 933-0187.